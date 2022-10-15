Ballinacourty defy injury list to reach Waterford semis

Pat Curran's side showed their strength in depth to advance to a semi-final meeting with The Nire next weekend.
Ballinacourty defy injury list to reach Waterford semis

 

Sat, 15 Oct, 2022 - 22:03
Tomás McCarthy

Waterford SFC 

Seán Whelan Barrett shot five points (four frees) as Ballinacourty beat Kilrossanty 0-8 to 0-4 in monsoon conditions at Fraher Field on Sunday.

Courty started without Waterford hurling captain Conor Prunty due to a quad injury. They then lost Patrick Hurney, Michael O'Halloran and Cian Fagan to injury during the game. Neil Montgomery also received a straight red card in the second half for a strike on Pa Whyte. Caoimhin Walsh was dismissed on two yellows for Kilrossanty.

Kilrossanty won the toss but captain Stephen Prendergast chose to play against the breeze. Four Whelan Barrett points and one each from Michael O'Halloran and Michael Kiely saw Courty lead 6-1 at the break.

Goalkeeper Paul Whyte moved out of goal for Kilrossanty but four points was as close as they got. Donie Fitzgerald and Josh Kay split the posts for the green and gold. Another Whelan Barrett free and a terrific Charlie Treen point with the outside of the right wrapped up victory.

Gaultier are through to the last four for the third year in a row after a 0-13 to 0-8 win over Clashmore Kinsalebeg. Captain JJ Hutchinson struck four points (two frees) while Patrick and Mark Fitzgerald got three each from play.

Late points from Billy Power and Jason Curry saw Rathgormack survive a scare from 2021 intermediate champions Portlaw on Saturday night in Carrickbeg (0-11 to 2-3).

Jordan O'Sullivan and John Power found the net for Portlaw in the first half. Jason Curry converted six placed balls for Rathgormack while Stephen Curry sent over four first half points from play.

Second half goals from Conor Gleeson and Dylan Guiry saw The Nire get the better of Brickey Rangers 2-17 to 0-6 on Friday night. 

St Saviours and Kilmacthomas suffered relegation to Premier Intermediate for 2023. Former Waterford attacker Liam Ó Lonáin fired 2-2 as An Rinn defeated St Saviours 2-11 to 0-8. Mikey Mullaney scored 1-3 as Stradbally saw off Kilmacthomas 3-12 to 1-6. Daniel Fenlon netted twice for the Reds. Adam Walsh raised a green flag for Kilmac.

Waterford SFC semi-finals: Rathgormack v Gaultier, Ballinacourty v The Nire

