St Finbarr's v Blackrock: How they rated

St Finbarr's 2-14 Blackrock 1-07

Blackrock

Gavin Connolly

Solid all the way through and regularly found his targets from puck outs. Connolly produced one excellent save in the opening half, was quick off his line and diligently cleared his lines whenever called upon. 8

Conor O’Brien

Made a telling interception to deny the Barrs an early goal chance. Covered his full-back line intelligently and was never afraid to make a burst out from the back. One of the Rockies’ best defenders. 7

Alan O’Callaghan

Another solid performance from the Rockies full-back who restricted his opponents to few goal chances. Could do little about either of the Barrs’ green flags and worked hard all afternoon. 7

Stephen Murphy

Played diligently and gave little away in the corner of his side’s full-back line. Under pressure from a tenacious Barrs attack throughout but rarely put a foot wrong. 8

Cathal Cormack

Difficult conditions for the wing-back to get forward but tucked in and helped his defence repel a succession of Barrs’ attacks. Cormack linked defence with attack well throughout. 7

John Cashman

Anchored the half-back line impressively and spent a lot of time sweeping up the Barrs' early attacks. Was under pressure from Eoghan Finn on the 40’ but gave little away despite his team’s defeat. 7

Niall Cashman

Saw plenty of ball in the half-back position and had his hands full with Ben Cunningham. Set off on a couple of trademark runs but was in defensive mode for much of the afternoon. 7

Daniel Meaney

Dropped deep to help out his defence rather than his usual bursts forward. Meaney was dependable whenever in possession and broke up plenty of his opponents' attacks. Used the ball well. 8

Kevin O’Keeffe

A strong, physical presence in the middle of the pitch throughout the county final. Ran his socks off and was as vital cog in the Rockies’ midfield area. Can be pleased it’s his display. 8

Mark O’Keeffe

The Rockies forward burst through after 11 minutes and, although he had options left and right, backed himself and brilliantly found the back of the net. Was kept under wraps for much of the second half but played well. 8

Tadhg Deasy

A menace whenever in possession and instrumental in setting up Mark O’Keefe’s first half goal. The Rockies forward gave everything he had and dropped back to helpe his defence too. 8

Michael O’Halloran

Had a goal chance midway through the first half but was crowded out by an alert Barrs defence. Worked hard on limited possession but tackled tenaciously and repeatedly stretched the Barrs defence. 8

Robbie Cotter

Saw an early sight of goal but his goal bound shot was brilliantly blocked. Found the going tough after that and got little or no ball off a Barrs defence that marked their opposing dangerman superbly. 7

Shane O’Keeffe

Dropped back very deep and instigated a succession of attacks from inside his own half. Demonstrated his attacking prowess with a superb point from a tight angle in the opening half. 8

Alan Connolly

Converted an early 65’ and added two more points in an all-action display. Found the going tough from open play against such a tough tackling defence but never shirked a tackle throughout. 8

Subs:

John O’Sullivan 7; Ciaran Cormack 7; David O’Farrell 7

St Finbarr’s

Shane Hurley

Proved a dependable goalkeeper whenever called upon and made a terrific save in the second period to ensure the Rockies goal total was not doubled. Accurate from his puck outs as well. 8

Eoin Keane

A superb outing for the Barrs corner-back who provided the perfect foil for Jamie Burns and Cian Walsh in a full-back line that gave little away. 8

Jamie Burns

Swept up superbly whenever called upon and cleared a huge amount of ball from the edge of the square. Shane O’Keefe tested Burns to the full but the Barrs defender was coolness personified. 7

Cian Walsh

Was tasked with keeping Rockies dangerman Robbie Cotter in check. The St Finbarr’s defender stuck doggedly to that task as well as never allowing the other Blackrock forwards a second on the ball. 8

Ben O’Connor

Never afraid to venture forward and try his luck from distance. Linked defence with attack well and was one of his team’s most available outlets. Moved from defence to midfield in the second period and proved equally effective. 8

Damien Cahalane

Made a terrific block to deny Blackrock an early goal chance and proved the perfect ‘free’ defender in a close-marking Barrs back division. Kept Tadgh Deasy in check and distributed the ball intelligently. 8

Bill Hennessy

Threw himself into every tackle and covered a huge amount of ground. Hennessy was always on hand to add another defensive option and launched a series of attacks. 7

Glenn O’Connor

Replaced William Buckley in the starting line-up. Proved a perfect foil for his midfield partner Ethan Twomey and shut down many of the Rockies attacks. 7

Ethan Twomey

Slowly played his way into the final and was one of his team’s most influential players in the middle third. Setup numerous scores and was a constant threat whenever in possession. One of Twomey’s best displays in a Barrs jersey. 8

Ben Cunningham

The county final’s standout forward underlined his burgeoning talent with a virtuoso display. Cunningham was the Barrs’ best player and delivered a shooting masterclass to ensure the cup went back to Togher. 9

Eoghan Finn

Found the going tough all afternoon before being replaced by William Buckley in the second half. Kept working despite rarely getting on the ball. 6

Conor Cahalane

A willing outlet on a difficult day for forwards and considering the poor weather conditions. Setup Brian Hayes’s second half with a clever burst and pin-point pass. Copper fastened a fine display with his team’s second goal. 8

Brian Hayes

After a quiet start, Hayes made his mark with an excellent first half point and worked tirelessly off the ball. Took his second half goal superbly and can be pleased with his efforts. 8

Padraig Buggy

Fired over two early scores and was a live-wire in the Barrs’ forward line. Closely marked by Alan O’Callaghan but proved a willing runner anytime a counter-attack emanated. 8

Jack Cahalane

Won his fair share of frees and worked selflessly despite little possession throughout the county decider. Dropped deep whenever necessary and tracked back equally effectively. 8

Subs:

William Buckley

Scored two points after coming in the second half. 8

Sam Cunningham 7; Darragh Calnan 7; Ciaran Doolan 7