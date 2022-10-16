Inniscarra 'relieved to come away with the draw'

Inniscarra manager, Paul McCarthy, went through an emotional rollercoaster during Sunday’s Co-op Superstores Cork PIHC final against Castlemartyr and at the other end of it, he emerged a relieved man, especially after a late chance to win it went wide from the Imokilly men.

“We’re relieved to come away with the draw at the death. On a normal day that free would have gone over the bar. I don’t know was it pressure or a mix of the conditions as well, but it went wide to the left and we’re hugely relieved that we can have another go next week. We thought we’d left it behind us.

“Out work rate was absolutely through the roof. That’s what we asked them for and they brought it, in fairness. If you don’t do the work, nothing will happen like. I’m delighted, they stuck with the plan and kept going.

“We just have to get the bodies right now. The lads are out on their feet inside there, I’m sure Castlemartyr are the same. It’s going to be tough for both of us with a six day turnaround. But look, we’ve no choice, we have to go again.”

Castleymartyr joint captain, Daragh Moran, tried to explain what it was like to play in near apocalyptic conditions.

“It was impossible, really, especially against the wind in the first-half. We were just trying to do our best, to work the ball out without making too many mistakes. But when it’s that wet, and that windy it’s really hard to get the skills right but we tried our best anyway.

“The first-half was just a complete battle between the two teams and we were both just being as physical as possible. Inniscarra are well able to get stuck in but we matched them fairly well. We hadn’t been used to it all year so it was definitely a bit of a change!”

The East Cork men were playing in their third final in-a-row, and that experience stood to them, especially when Inniscarra took the lead with a late goal.

“That (belief) comes in handy, it’s vital, especially in the last five/ten minutes of a game. Even when the goal went in we just had to try and go down and get a point again straight away. You need a bit of leadership and in fairness to the lads they always step up.

“To be honest, once there’s time still on the clock we’d be confident. The lads always pull it out of the bag. Obviously, I was absolutely sick when it went in but I didn’t think it was over either.

"In fairness to Brian and Joe, they shouldn’t be playing and they just put their hearts on the line and in fairness, you wouldn’t even know they're injured the way they played and hopefully they’ll be a bit better the next day.

“Experience always goes a long way but at the same time you could see that Inniscarra were used to that high-tempo game, used to playing good teams. It was definitely a game between two well matched teams.”