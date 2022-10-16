Fennelly hails 'emotional' Henry Shefflin's pre-final speech 

Colin Fennelly has hailed a pre-final speech by Henry Shefflin ahead of Ballyhale Shamrocks’ five-in-a-row capturing victory.

The Kilkenny great, who tragically lost his brother and ex-Shamrocks player Paul in March, spoke to the players on Friday.

In a difficult year when the club also lost the likes of Joey Holden’s father Patrick, Bobby Aylward and Angela O’Sullivan, Shefflin’s words struck the right tone going into the final.

“I know it happens to other places but I don’t think it ever happens as big as this when you just lose one after the other,” said Fennelly. “It’s just tragedy after tragedy, not only the two young lads (Eugene Aylward and Eoin Doyle) that passed away just a few years ago, but for this to happen this year again is absolutely heartbreaking.

“We had Henry in the dressing room talking on Friday night. Pat (Hoban, manager) and Henry would be very good friends. It was a big surprise for us, but just the emotion in Henry’s voice, there was just pure silence in the room and everyone walked out of there just ready, and the hunger there. He didn’t say anything about Paul, but you could see it. You could just see the emotion in him and the hunger that he’d love to be out there.”

TJ Reid said the group wanted to succeed in the memories of those who had passed away.

“We carried those names with us all year. The one word that we used this year was to dedicate. And so we aimed to dedicate this county final to those families. Because we’re after carrying that coffin through Ballyhale too many times.

"And it’s not a nice thing to be seeing. Today was about us being together as a group and seeing the families around us here gives us that bit of a lift.

“Every year there’s been tragedies and it hurts us very badly. Today was about carrying those soldiers with us and we gave it everything. We think hurling is tough but what those families are going through is tough. For us to get to sixth gear there was easy work.”

Reid admitted the pain of losing the All-Ireland final to Ballygunner at the death in February is a driving motivation too.

“Deep down, there’s a hurt there. We were going for three-in-a-row, which no club had ever done. Our club has great players, it’s all about leaving a legacy behind and trying to dominate this game as much as we can.”