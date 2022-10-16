Antrim SHC: Dunloy claim fourth title in a row with win over Cushendall

Bathshack Antrim Senior Hurling Championship final

Dunloy Cuchullains 1-20 Cushendall, Ruairi Og 2-11

Dunloy made it four Antrim Senior Hurling titles in-a-row as they found the answers to deny Cushendall at Corrigan Park on Sunday.

The Cuchullains just had that better craft in attack to settle an absorbing game that was well contested with Cushendall right in contention until the dying minutes when Chrissy McMahon's late goal finally put daylight between the teams.

Until then, Cushendall had managed to thwart the Dunloy attack to an extent, denying them any easy chances and at one stage a shock looked on the cards.

"It's a fantastic result as we were pushed every road," said Dunloy manager Gregory O'Kane after.

"The game was going away from us, backs to the wall and bodies on the line.

"We knew they would suffocate us and stop the ball from going in, but we got a bit of width in the second half and got back to what we are good at."

Cushendall couldn't have got off to a better start as just 20 seconds in, a long ball put Neil McManus in and although Ryan Elliott saved, Cormac McClafferty swept home.

Space was at a premium with Cushendall flooding the middle sector and this tactic was paying off as they led 1-2 to 0-1 with Eoghan Campbell landing a great score.

Dunloy began to get into gear with Aaron Crawford and Keelan Molloy finding their range alongside Conal Cunning as they drew level and the sides were neck and neck as Cunning and McManus traded.

It just seemed Dunloy were beginning to find their groove with Nigel Elliott bursting through at pace to score after Eamon Smyth had put them in the lead for the first time.

They really ought to have had a goal on 29 minutes when Cunning popped off to the unmarked Ryan McGarry who swept wide right in front of the posts. And they would be made to pay as straight after a long free from Neil McManus dropped and Sean McAfee just got enough on it to see the ball over the line, helping Cushendall into a 2-6 to 0-11 half-time lead.

It remained tight after the break with Cunning levelling early, but Cushendall were managing to stay ahead with Sean McAfee and a magical pointed sideline by McManus.

Ruairi Og led by two on 46 minutes, but they began to lose their way in attack with the wides stacking up and went scoreless for 10 minutes by which time Dunloy had moved three clear with four left.

A McManus point left two in it before a huge moment in stoppage time as the ball got away from Ryan Elliott with Fergus McCambridge there to gather and shoot towards goal, but Phelim Duffin cleared off the line with Dunloy going upfield and Keelan Molloy pointing.

It was still a one-score game, but with Cushendall pushing up and room finally appearing for Dunloy, a long ball saw McMahon through to goal and seal the title for Dunloy.

Scorers for Dunloy: Conal Cunning 0-11 (9f, 1 65), Chrissy McMahon 1-1, Keelan Molloy 0-3, Seaan Elliott 0-1, Nigel Elliott 0-1, Aaron Crawford 0-1, Eamon Smyth 0-1, Ryan McGarry 0-1.

Scorers for Cushendall: Neil McManus 0-7 (5f, 1 65), Sean McAfee 1-1, Cormac McClafferty 1-0, Eoghan Campbell 0-1, Fred McCurry 0-1, Niall McCormack 0-1.

DUNLOY: Ryan Elliott; Phelim Duffin, Ryan McGarry, Oran Quinn; Aaron Crawford, Kevin Molloy, Eamon Smyth; Paul Shiels, Keelan Molloy; Ronan Molloy, Gabriel McTaggart, Nigel Elliott; Eoin McFerran, Conal Cunning; Seaan Elliott.

Subs: Chrissy McMahon for G McTaggart (30), Anton McGrath for N Elliott (60).

CUSHENDALL: Eoin Gillan; Liam Gillan, Paddy Burke; Mark Donaghy; Scott Walsh, Eoghan Campbell, Ronan McAteer; Alex Delargy, Ryan McCambridge; Cormac McClafferty, Sean McAfee, Niall McCormack; Aidan McNaughton, Neil McManus, Fred McCurry.

Subs: Christy McNaughton for S McAfee (37), Fergus McCambridge for C McClafferty (44), Paddy McGill for F McCurry (57), Conor Carson for A McNaughton (60+2).

Referee: Kevin Parke (Naomh Éanna).