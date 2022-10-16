Castlemartyr and Inniscarra have to do it all over again after thriller

Castlemartyr 0-15 Inniscarra 1-12

High drama in the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier IHC final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday. Castlemartyr free-taker Mike Kelly was unable to convert an injury time placed ball for the winner - but no fault whatsoever to their top-scorer and a standout player all year - his effort from out the field not an easy shot in extremely difficult conditions.

The big round of applause at the end showed the crowd’s appreciation for both teams as they look forward to the replay with a date to be confirmed. And hopefully it will be fought out in better weather.

Unfortunately, this dogfight would be a case of who would make the less mistakes.

As the players emerged from under the tunnel, the rain cascaded down making it extremely difficult to exhibit any of the skills you’d expect to see at this level. Castlemartyr, into the breeze, settled with points from Joe Stack and Mike Kelly (free), while their goalkeeper Darragh Joyce was alert to deny Colm Casey in the fourth minute.

Joe Stack and Brian Lawton took their place in the Castlemartyr line-up despite injury concerns.

It took Inniscarra nine minutes to register their opening point from David O’Keeffe, however they would go on to boss proceedings. They hit six in-a-row, Fergal O’Leary setting them on their way as points followed from captain Owen McCarthy (free), Jamie Harrington, man-of-the-match Andrew McCarthy - who started instead of the injured Shane O’Mahony - O’Leary and Colm Casey.

In between that strong run of scores, Darragh Joyce pulled off another vital save when he averted wing-back Harrington.

Castlemarty, meanwhile, hadn’t scored since the 11th minute - kudos here to the Inniscarra defence - and they were relieved to see centre-back Ciarán Joyce pop up with a point in first-half stoppage time. County stars Joyce and Sean O’Donoghue were marking each other.

Critically, Inniscarra dealt with a couple of late goal chances too from Castlemartyr - Sean Sheehan and Harrington coming to the rescue to leave them with a 0-7 to 0-4 lead at the break.

Castlemartyr, turning to play with the wind and the rain, replaced Cathal Martin with Peter Fleming at the change of ends - the corner back was sick coming into the game. And they got a great start to the second-half striking unanswered points from Eoghan Martin and Barry Lawton.

As the contest went to and fro, Inniscarra kept their noses in front, 0-10 to 0-8 midway through the half.

Mike Kelly wrestled back control, 0-11 each on 53 minutes.

Kelly and Stack - causing problems at the edge of the square - pushed the lead in Castlemartyr’s favour, 0-14 to 0-12 in stoppage time.

However, Inniscarra got back into the game via substitute Kieran Rice’s goal - he was put through by their other substitute Padraig Holland.

Joe Stack landed the final point.

No complaints then that these teams will get to meet again.

Scorers for Castlemartyr: M Kelly (0-7, 0-5 frees), Joe Stack (0-4), Barry Lawton (0-2), C Joyce and E Martin (0-1 each).

Scorers for Inniscarra: K Rice (1-0), F O’Leary (0-3), C Casey, O McCarthy (0-1 free) and S O’Donoghue (0-2 each), J Harrington, D O’Keeffe and A McCarthy (0-1 each).

CASTLEMARTYR: D Joyce; C Martin, D Moran (J-Capt), B Ó Tuama; J Lawton, C Joyce, Jamie Stack; Brian Lawton (J-Capt), C Sice; J McGann, M Kelly, Barry Lawton; A Kelly, Joe Stack, E Martin.

Subs: P Fleming for C Martin (half-time), B McGann for E Martin (54), D Leahy for A Kelly (59), M Cosgrave for C Sice (59).

INNISCARRA: J O’Keeffe; D Keane, B O’Mahony, J O’Sullivan; A McCarthy, L Ryan, S Sheehan; J Enright, J Harrington; C Casey, S O’Donoghue, F O’Leary; D O’Keeffe, D O’Connell, O McCarthy (Capt).

Subs: K Rice for D O’Connell (45), P Holland for D O’Keeffe (58).

Referee: Shane Scanlon (Newcestown).