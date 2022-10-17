Rory Kavanagh tightlipped on Donegal job

Donegal SFC Final: Naomh Conaill 1-9 St Eunan’s 2-5

Rory Kavanagh refused to be drawn on the Donegal managerial vacancy in the wake of his St Eunan’s side’s loss to Naomh Conaill in the Donegal SFC final.

Kavanagh’s St Eunan’s were the reigning champions going into the rescheduled decider but lost out to the Glenties-based side, who were inspired by Ciaran Thompson in the closing stages.

“My focus was with St Eunan's and to be honest it is not the appropriate time to be talking about anything else apart from the game today,” Kavanagh said. “The lads put a lot in, and it did not go for them today and that is the disappointing part."

The match had been postponed due to the Creeslough tragedy and the victims were remembered in a minute's silence before the game.

“When you see what happened in Creeslough last Friday week it does put football and sport into perspective," Naomh Conaill manager Martin Regan said.

“We were lucky to be in the position we were in to be able to go out and play football and to be enjoying days like this when you see what the people of Creeslough went through last week and what they will have to go through in the coming weeks, months and years and our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

Scorers for Naomh Conaill: C McGuinness (1-1); C Thompson (0-4, 3 frees); B McDyer (0-3); J Mac Ceallabhuí (0-1).

St Eunan’s: K Kealy, E McGeehin (1-0 each); N O'Donnell (0-2, 1 free); S McVeigh, A Deeney, C Morrison (0-1 each)

NAOMH CONAILL: S McGrath; K McGettigan, AJ Gallagher, J Campbell; E O’Donnell, A Thompson, E Waide; C Thompson, J Mac Ceallabhuí; B McDyer, O Doherty, E Doherty; J O’Malley, C McGuinness, K McGill.

Subs: L McLoone for O’Malley (57), D Molloy for McDyer (60), M Boyle for O.Doherty (60).

ST EUNAN’S: S Patton; C Parke, C Ward, A Deeney; P Devine, C O’Donnell snr, D Mulgrew; S McGettigan, K Kealy; C Moore, S O’Donnell, S McVeigh; P McGettigan, N O’Donnell, E McGeehin.

Subs: K Tobin for Parke (h-t), C O’Donnell jnr for P.McGettigan (41), C Morrison for Devine (43), E Dowling for S.McGettigan (53).

Ref: M Dorrian (Fanad).