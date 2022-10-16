Ballygiblin success 'lifting the whole community'

It’s a quirk of Cork’s championship restructure. Ballygiblin, reigning Cork junior A and Munster junior champions, now get to defend their Munster title as Cork premier junior champions.

Captain Fionn Herlihy says going back-to-back in Cork, winning the sixth tier and now the fifth, cements Ballygiblin’s achievements among the rising clubs of Cork hurling.

Next up, Tipperary finalists Grangemockler/Ballyneale in a Munster quarter-final on November 5th and the chance for a unique slice of history.

“We talked about it the last two weeks, it really copper-fastened it doing back-to-back county titles. There’s not many that can do it.

“The prestige of going up to the intermediate grades was taken off us last year even though, look, there’s an even better reward now to create our own history and try to do back-to-back Munster championships. I don’t know is there any Cork team that’s been able to do it before. Obviously not at junior anyway.

“And we still have a bit of hurt that we want to do away with – we want to rattle an All-Ireland too. We want to do back-to-back Munsters. It’s a burning ambition all year.”

Having watched his team fall behind to a Michael O’Sullivan goal inside half a minute, Ballygiblin never lost belief.

“Game plans go out the window straight away most times anyway. We weren’t going to be rattled by it. If you’ve watched any of our games all year, even all last year, we know if we’re in a game in the last 15 minutes, we just know we’ll pull through. There’s that inner belief. It didn’t faze us. We kept chipping away with points and we didn’t panic.”

Points have been good enough for them all autumn. Despite going over four hours of championship action without a goal, they never doubted their ability to end that drought on the big day.

“We’ve been searching for goals all year. We know they’re there and we knew they were going to come today. It was unreal. It really put the nail in the coffin for Tracton and really drove it home that it was going to be our day.”

Ronan Dwane, in his second year as Ballygiblin manager, knows success, never mind back-to-back success, doesn’t come easily.

“‘Tis massive, ‘tis brilliant, it’s beyond your wildest dreams,” said the Aghada native. “Winning the county last year was fantastic and going up the grades this year and winning again, it’s the stuff of dreams. We’re absolutely over the moon.

“There’s a lot of bad days, there’s a lot of bad years, so it’s great now to enjoy this one.”

He says they didn’t look beyond the Cork championship but now past that goal, the experience of last year has taught them that winning becomes habitual, up through the grades and into Munster, as well as down through the generations.

“We had a fantastic win last year and the momentum that you get going through onto Munster and then the All-Ireland, it’s great for the club, great for the kids. It’s promotion within the community that you can’t buy really.”

As Seán O’Sullivan notes, expectations have risen. “To win a North Cork one time was a massive achievement,” said the goal-scorer. “It’s a club on the up. Success breeds everything and once one team is winning, it lifts the whole community.”