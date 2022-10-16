'It was a tough way to lose or win a game'

The controversy surrounding penalty shootouts raised its head again on Saturday as Midleton claimed the Cork Premier 1 U19 HC title at Ballygarvan in challenging conditions
ELATION: Victorious Premier 1 U19 hurling champions Midleton. Pic: Denis Boyle

Sun, 16 Oct, 2022 - 12:57
Therese O’Callaghan

Cork Premier 1 U19 HC Final: Midleton 1-12 Valley Rovers 2-9 AET (Midleton win 2-1 penalties) 

The controversy surrounding penalty shootouts raised its head again on Saturday as Midleton claimed the Cork Premier 1 U19 HC title at Ballygarvan in challenging conditions. 

Deadlocked six times, it was David Cremin and ‘keeper Brion Saunderson who dispatched the winning penalties, while Eoin Guinane netted for Valley Rovers.

Midleton manager Patrick Walsh acknowledged, “It was a tough way to lose or win a game. It was a great game. Tough conditions. Delighted for the lads and the effort. We fought very strongly.

“We picked up a couple of injuries early on, Ciarmhaic Smith our senior and Rory Hartnett (Pat’s young fella, a great player all year). The lads showed huge character.

“This U19 competition has been excellent. Other people might be getting rid of it next year, but Midleton took it very seriously.” 

Evan Hennessy gave Valleys a 1-2 to 0-3 interval lead. With Mikey Finn to the fore and the strong wind at their backs, Midleton pushed on only for Jonathan Kenneally to level, 1-6 to 0-9.

Midleton restarted positively, but they couldn’t be separated in half-time of extra-time courtesy of a goal from the Rovers substitute Dave Carthew 0-12 to 2-6.

Jonathan Kenneally and O’Shea swung the tie in Valleys’ favour. But a Cremin goal amid a goalmouth scramble edged Midleton one up.

O’Shea made sure the excitement continued, 1-12 to 2-9.

The only regret for Walsh: “This could have been a double-header in Páirc Uí Chaoimh to showcase the competition.” 

Scorers for Midleton: M Finn (0-8, 0-5 frees, 0-2 65s), D Cremin (1-1), T O’Leary Hayes (0-2), E Kelly (0-1).

Scorers for Valley Rovers: E O’Shea (0-5, 0-3 frees), E Hennessy (1-0), D Carthew (1-0), S McEntee and J Kenneally (0-2 each).

MIDLETON: B Saunderson; C Sunderland, A Faye, N Fitzgerald; L McGrath, C Smith (Capt), E McCarthy; M Finn, N Corcoran; T O’Leary Hayes, R Hartnett, D McCarthy; E Kelly, D Cremin, P McGann.

Subs: T Roche for R Hartnett (2 inj), A Moloney for N Fitzgerald (15-19 bs), A Moloney for C Smith (23 inj), C Beausang for P McGann (47), S O’Connor for E Kelly (ET 4).

VALLEY ROVERS: A White (Capt); J O’Driscoll, C O’Sullivan, T McGrath; C Brady, C Johnson, J O’Leary; J O’Sullivan, E Guinane; E O’Shea, R O’Donovan, E Hennessy; S Kiely, C McCarthy, S McEntee.

Subs: J Kenneally for E Hennessy (40), J Murphy for J O’Sullivan (47), D Carthew for T McGrath (6 ET).

Referee: Mark Maher (St Finbarr’s).

