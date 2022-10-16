Watch: Barrs v Rockies and Castlemartyr v Inniscarra in Cork hurling showpiece 

It's a huge day for Cork hurling.
And, if you can't make it along to Páirc Uí Chaoimh today, we've got you covered with a five-hour broadcast of the mouth-watering double-header.
St Finbarr's and Blackrock, of course, meet in a much-anticipated Premier SHC decider. Before that we have the Premier IHC final, contested by Inniscarra and Castlemartyr.
We'll go live at 1pm to begin the build-up with interviews with legends like Jimmy-Barry Murphy, local schools visits and analysis from our team of pundits.
After some pre-match content like interviews from the respective clubs, visits to local schools and analysis from our pundits we'll have the curtain-raiser at 2pm.
Liam Aherne will be on commentary and joined by Eoin Cadogan and Kieran 'Fraggie' Murphy.
Then, Patrick Mulcahy, alongside Seanie McGrath and Mark Landers, will call the action for the first meeting of the Barrs and Rockies in a senior decider in 40 years.
Make sure you're logged in nice and early to enjoy the coverage and to avoid a squeeze at the virtual turnstiles.
Irish Examiner subscribers can watch all our live games as part of their €5 monthly digital bundle; or you can pay as you go for €8 per game.
To watch go to our live hub.
But before you go...
Please note that if you are an existing Irish Examiner digital subscriber you can save time by signing into your Examiner account right now and you will be taken straight to our live stream page when you visit Live Events.
If you are not yet part of our subscriber community you will be given the option of buying a ticket for this game (price €8) when you go to Live Events.
Keep in mind, however, that as an Irish Examiner digital subscriber (for as little as €5) you will have access to all live matches (and archive) and other live events going forward.
Before you enjoy the match can we also ask you to be patient on first login. If the screen will not load and is showing a coloured spinning circle just hold tight. If the page does not load after one minute log out and log in again and you should be ready to go.
If you find your page just stays white and nothing else loads, refresh the page and wait for one minute. If that does not work refresh one more time. If that does not work please log out and start again.
If any problems persist please head over to our customer support page for more troubleshooting tips and customer support contacts.