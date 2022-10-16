Watch: Barrs v Rockies and Castlemartyr v Inniscarra in Cork hurling showpiece 

It's a huge day for Cork hurling.

And, if you can't make it along to Páirc Uí Chaoimh today, we've got you covered with a five-hour broadcast of the mouth-watering double-header.

St Finbarr's and Blackrock, of course, meet in a much-anticipated Premier SHC decider. Before that we have the Premier IHC final, contested by Inniscarra and Castlemartyr.

We'll go live at 1pm to begin the build-up with interviews with legends like Jimmy-Barry Murphy, local schools visits and analysis from our team of pundits.

After some pre-match content like interviews from the respective clubs, visits to local schools and analysis from our pundits we'll have the curtain-raiser at 2pm.

Liam Aherne will be on commentary and joined by Eoin Cadogan and Kieran 'Fraggie' Murphy.

Then, Patrick Mulcahy, alongside Seanie McGrath and Mark Landers, will call the action for the first meeting of the Barrs and Rockies in a senior decider in 40 years.

Make sure you're logged in nice and early to enjoy the coverage and to avoid a squeeze at the virtual turnstiles.

Irish Examiner subscribers can watch all our live games as part of their €5 monthly digital bundle; or you can pay as you go for €8 per game.

To watch go to our live hub.

