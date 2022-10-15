Buttevant, Cobh, Kilmurry and Urhan progress to junior semis

Cork Junior Roundup

Buttevant, Cobh, Kilmurry and Urhan make up the final four in this year’s Bon Secours Cork JAFC following Saturday’s quarter-finals.

Urhan entered the last-eight clash with Kinsale not having contested a competitive championship match since the previous November.

Having no divisional championship to negotiate, the Beara division’s solitary junior A representatives had to make do with a number of challenge matches prior to Saturday’s quarter-final in Dunmanway.

Urhan, with Cork underage football manager Bobby O’Dwyer amongst their selectors, got off to the best possible start. Conchubar Harrington (four) and Conor Lowney efforts handed their team a 0-5 to 0-0 first quarter advantage.

A struggling Kinsale, playing into the wind, got on the scoreboard via a Brian Coughlan free after 18 minutes and trailed 0-6 to 0-3 at the interval.

The second period proved a much-improved affair with Dylan Crowley extending Urhan’s advantage courtesy of a well-taken goal. Kris O’Callaghan’s black card stymied Kinsale’s chances of mounting a comeback before a two-goal blast decided the contest midway through the second period.

First, Conor Lowney finished from close range before the same player set up Conchubar Harrington for the Beara men’s third and decisive goal.

Kinsale toiled hard during the final quarter but were unable to close the gap despite a late Michael Murphy goal. It finished 3-9 to 1-9 in Urhan’s favour with Conchubar Harrington the game’s standout performer as the corner forward finished with 1-6. Centre-back Joseph O’Shea proved equally effective on a day winning manager Martin McCarthy was delighted with his team’s efforts.

“The lads applied themselves well to the challenge games we have had in recent weeks,” McCarthy said.

“Urhan played three tough challenges inside the last month. Those games asked different questions of the lads but they acquitted themselves very well.

“Obviously, we would have liked a championship game or two before coming in to face Kinsale. It is hard to know whether you are up to championship pace or not.

“Look, we are delighted with the win and scoring three goals in the second half as well. There are still a lot of improvements to be made though. We gave away a bit of ball towards the end. It became a bit sloppy if I am being honest.

“Our objective since the start of the year was to get over the first round of the county championship and get back into a semi-final like we did last year. We achieved those goals today.”

Urhan’s reward for seeing off the Carrigdhoun champions is a junior A county semi-final meeting with Kilmurry.

The latter registered a 2-10 to 2-7 win over West Cork champions St James’ in Enniskeane. Padraig Bernahu and Liam Wall goals handed the Mid Cork title-holders a 2-4 to 0-5 interval lead despite Frank Hayes (two), Aaron Hayes (two) and James O’Driscoll scores for St James’.

Kilmurry maintained a 2-8 to 0-6 advantage heading into the final ten minutes when Aaron Hayes found the net to give St James’ hope. Another green flag, scored by Frank Hayes, reduced the deficit to two points but Kilmurry deservedly held on to claim a 2-10 to 2-7 victory.

This year’s second Cork JAFC semi-final will see Buttevant and Cobh face off for a place in the decider.

Mourneabbey was the venue for Cobh and Cullen’s last-eight encounter in which Cian Spriggs (two) and Darragh Heelan efforts edged Cobh 0-3 to 0-2 ahead at the end of a low-scoring first half.

Poor weather conditions made life difficult for both teams but Cobh’s Diarmuid Kearney’s opportunistic goal made it 1-4 to 0-2 with 20 minutes remaining.

Cullen had a penalty saved shortly after and there was only a goal between the sides deep into injury-time.

Cobh emerged 1-5 to 0-5 winners on the same afternoon Buttevant saw off St Michaels to complete this year’s semi-final line-up.

Grenagh hosted a high-scoring clash in which Mark Lenahan’s 9th minute goal edged Buttevant 1-2 to 0-0 in front. It was 1-5 to 0-2 at the break and any chance of a St Michaels comeback was quickly extinguished once Ryan Fowley found the net a minute after the restart.

Mark Lenahan fired home his team’s third goal after 43 minutes and a rampant Buttevant moved fifteen points clear with Michael O’Neill and Kevin O’Keefe finding their range.

A St Michaels goal, close to the end of full time, had little impact on the outcome as a late Conor Hanlon point copper fastened Buttevant’s impressive 3-9 to 1-4 victory.