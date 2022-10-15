Na Piarsaigh turn on the style to end South Liberties' run

A stunning second-half display from Kieran Bermingham’s side put them into the decider on October 30th.
15 October 2022; Brian Nash of South Liberties in action against Peter Casey of Na Piarsaigh during the Limerick County Senior Club Hurling Championship Semi-Final match between Na Piarsaigh and South Liberties at John Fitzgerald Park in Kilmallock, Limerick. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Sat, 15 Oct, 2022 - 17:28
John Keogh, Kilmallock

Limerick SHC semi-final: Na Piarsaigh 1-23 South Liberties 0-9 

Na Piarsaigh are into their 10th Limerick SHC Final in 13 years after a 1-23 to 0-9 victory over South Liberties in Kilmallock.

There was just three points between the sides at half time with Barry Nash accounting for all five of South Liberties’ scores.

Na Piarsaigh upped the pace dramatically after the break with Adrian Breen putting in a superb display that yielded six points from play.

The teams were level four times in the opening 20 minutes but scores from Conor Boylan, Kevin Downes and Keith Dempsey put Na Piarsaigh 0-7 to 0-4 in front.

A Nash free cut the gap to two in the lead up to half time but Breen’s third of the half saw the Caherdavin outfit into a 0-8 to 0-5 advantage.

However, It was all Na Piarsaigh in the second half. Peter Casey and William Henn opened the scoring and then four Downes frees stretched the lead to nine before Nash got Liberties underway in the second half.

It was in the 48th minute when Liberties got their first point from play courtesy of an excellent David Garry effort from his own half.

Liberties needed a goal to get back in it and Anthony Nash tried to provide it with a 21-metre free but they had to settle for a point when his effort was saved and Barry Cooney popped over the rebound.

Mike Foley and Breen then had Na Piarsaigh back in control. Further efforts from Daithi Dempsey and Breen saw them go 10 points clear.

Henn, Downes and Foley soon had that lead at 0-22 to 0-9 heading into the final stages before Daithi Dempsey completed the rout with a stunning goal in added time after good work from Sean Long.

Scorers Na Piarsaigh: K Downes 0-8 (8f), A Breen 0-6, D Dempsey 1-1, P Casey, W Henn and M Foley 0-2 each, C Boylan and K Dempsey 0-1 each.

Scorers South Liberties: B Nash 0-6 (5f, 1 ’65), D Garry, B Cooney and B Ryan 0-1 each.

NA PIARSAIGH: E Condon; E McEvoy, M Casey, J Boylan; M Foley, R Lynch, C King; W O’Donoghue, K Dempsey; K Downes, P Casey, D Dempsey; W Henn, C Boylan, A Breen.

Sub: S Long for K Dempsey (55).

SOUTH LIBERTIES: A Nash; Brian Nash, M O’Brien, E Quilty; E Godfrey, S O’Neill, D Garry; B Cooney, M Keane; Barry Nash, B Ryan, T Ryan; C McSweeney, B Garry, D O’Neill.

Subs: J Hickey for S O’Neill (h-t), P Ryan for Keane (51), K Byrnes for D O’Neill (57), B McSweeney for B Garry (57).

Referee: D Deady (Bruree)

