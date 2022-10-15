Championship Draws: Mayo to face Roscommon in Connacht opener

A path is there for a Division 4 side to progress to the Connacht Final after New York, Leitrim, London and Sligo ended up on the same side of the draw for next year's provincial championship.
Roscommon will play Mayo in the quarter-final, new Mayo manager Kevin McStay facing his former side. The winners will play last year's All-Ireland finalists Galway in the semi-final.
Meanwhile, in Leinster, Dublin's first outing will be against Wexford or Laois in the quarter-final. Colm O'Rourke's Meath will face Longford or Offaly.
Quarter-finals: New York v Leitrim, London v Sligo, Roscommon v Mayo
Semi-finals: Galway v Roscommon/Mayo, London/Sligo v New York/Leitrim
Preliminary round: Longford v Offaly, Wicklow v Carlow, Wexford v Laois
Quarter-finals: Kildare v Wicklow/Carlow. Dublin v Wexford/Laois, Meath v Longford/Offaly, Westmeath v Louth
Semi-finals: Kildare/Wicklow/Carlow v Dublin/Wexford/Laois
Meath v Longford/Offaly v Westmeath/Louth
Quarter-finals: Tipperary v Waterford, Cork v Clare
Semi-finals: Limerick v Cork/Clare Tipperary/Waterford v Kerry