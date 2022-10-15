Championship Draws: Mayo to face Roscommon in Connacht opener

The winner of that clash will play Galway in the semi-final
Championship Draws: Mayo to face Roscommon in Connacht opener

1 November 2019; (EDITOR'S NOTE: This image was created using a starburst filter) The Liam MacCarthy and Sam Maguire cups stand in the main auditorium prior to the PwC All-Stars 2019 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Sat, 15 Oct, 2022 - 16:25

A path is there for a Division 4 side to progress to the Connacht Final after New York, Leitrim, London and Sligo ended up on the same side of the draw for next year's provincial championship.

Roscommon will play Mayo in the quarter-final, new Mayo manager Kevin McStay facing his former side. The winners will play last year's All-Ireland finalists Galway in the semi-final.

Meanwhile, in Leinster, Dublin's first outing will be against Wexford or Laois in the quarter-final. Colm O'Rourke's Meath will face Longford or Offaly.

Connacht SFC  

Quarter-finals: New York v Leitrim, London v Sligo, Roscommon v Mayo 

Semi-finals: Galway v Roscommon/Mayo, London/Sligo v New York/Leitrim

Leinster SFC

Preliminary round: Longford v Offaly, Wicklow v Carlow, Wexford v Laois

Quarter-finals: Kildare v Wicklow/Carlow. Dublin v Wexford/Laois, Meath v Longford/Offaly,  Westmeath v Louth

Semi-finals: Kildare/Wicklow/Carlow v Dublin/Wexford/Laois 

Meath v Longford/Offaly v Westmeath/Louth

Munster SFC

Quarter-finals: Tipperary v Waterford, Cork v Clare

Semi-finals: Limerick v Cork/Clare Tipperary/Waterford v Kerry

