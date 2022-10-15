Kieran Murphy: The Little All-Ireland is truly back, and the Barrs may shade it

My mother Betty Murphy grew up as Betty Twomey. Her home place was Desmond Square, just off Barrack Street in Cork city, which is in the heart of St Finbarr’s territory. During the week, I met Pa Keane, the Cork hurling kitman and a diehard Barrs fan. Pa wasn’t slow in reminding me of my mother’s heritage and where my loyalties should lie on Sunday.

Like so many Cork hurling people of my generation, we grew up listening to tales of the storied rivalry between the Barrs and Blackrock, and how they dominated the championship with Glen Rovers throughout the history of the Cork championship.

We had a sense of what the rivalry meant to the clubs and the wider Cork hurling public but we had never felt it because the Blackrock-Glen Rovers final in 2020 was played in front of an empty and vacant Páirc Uí Chaoimh. But now, my generation are finally going to live it. And the people who experienced those fantastic days in the past are going to enjoy soaking it all in again.

Outside of the county finals I played in with Sarsfields, I can’t remember looking forward to a final more than this one. Cork has been buzzing all week with anticipation. There is an expected crowd of 20,000, but if the day is fine, I wouldn’t be surprised if another couple of thousand show up.

The anticipation has been added to by the intrigue. Anybody I have spoken to is struggling to pick a winner. When the sides met earlier in the season, the Barrs shaded an epic by one point. I wouldn’t be surprised if the margin is that tight again.

Blackrock are a hardened, seasoned outfit, but a young Barrs side have been improving with every game. There is real pace and energy to this side. Blackrock know all about the Barrs’ style at this stage, but the way the Barrs have honed and sharpened their running game throughout this championship will present the Rockies with the kind of challenge they haven’t really faced yet in this campaign.

They have incredible penetration through the centre from the pace and power of their young stars - Ben Cunningham, Ben O’Connor, William Buckley, Ethan Twomey, Jack and Conor Cahalane. Once they get inside, they are looking to create the overlap, or looking for the extra pass, and go for goals.

The Barrs have matured too. After coming out of such a difficult group, and beating Sars well in their last match, there was some expectation around the Barrs heading into the quarter-final against Douglas, who had been impressive in their group. They didn’t play as well as they did against Sars but the Barrs dug out a fierce win in a tough contest.

After also coming out of that group, the quarter-final win against Imokilly – after penalties – was also a massive win for Blackrock. They rescued what looked like a desperate situation in additional time of normal-time but the spirit and never-say-die attitude they displayed that day has been a hallmark of their season.

They were four points down heading into injury-time against Sars but they managed to win by one. They also got a last minute goal to beat Charleville. So the late goal they got against Imokilly to bring the match to extra-time highlights an impressive trend.

They didn’t really fire in the group stages but they have been building and getting better with each game. That was obvious in the semi-final against Erin’s Own when they were comfortable in the second half.

This is going to be an intense game because these two sides are also the physically biggest and strongest in the championship. The Rockies have thrived on that physicality over the years, but they’re meeting a side now which can more than match them in that department.

Some of the people I’ve met this week have a slight fancy for the Rockies but I have a sneaky feeling that the Barrs will shade it. As well as their running game, they have the long direct ball option into Brian Hayes. The movement and workrate of Padraig Buggy really complements the ball playing abilities of the other forwards too.

Blackrock have a huge threat inside with Alan Connolly, Robbie Cotter and Tadgh Deasy, but the ‘Barrs will have learned from the damage inflicted by the two inside forwards against Erin’s Own when they were left with space inside. They’ll have Damien Cahalane sitting but they’ll also have learned a lot from their meeting in the group stages.

At the outset of that match, the Barrs corner-backs were set up on the 2 v 2 inside by marking zonally, standing on the outside and trying to pick Cotter, Connolly or Deasy as they came across. It didn’t work until they went man-for-man and sat Damien in front. That move transformed the game.

Blackrock have been here before but there is a lot of inter-county experience in this Barrs team. A good share of their players have played in county football finals with both the Barrs and Castlehaven. Still, this is a different setting again, especially with the Rockies in the other corner. The Barrs will need to handle the occasion because this is going to be a massive event.

We’ve all heard the stories of epic past games, but now we’re getting to experience what it was really like when these two great clubs met in the past. The last time the Barrs were in a county final, I was only ten It’s been a long time coming, but having two of the big three powerhouses duelling it out down here again in a final in front of a packed Páirc Uí Chaoimh has reignited a blazing fire in the hearts of Cork hurling people.

In our minds anyway, the ‘little All-Ireland’ is back again. Finally. Thankfully.