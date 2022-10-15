Hurling will always bring them home to Cushendall

As you descend the Ballyeamon Road on a clear day with Scotland way out in front of you, before entering into Cushendall village with the famous mural on the gable wall of The Lurig Bar of Ruairí Óg’s most famous supporter John McKillop, you recognise that this is a place teeming with a special energy.

Folklore, natural beauty and hurling all mingle. Every summer, there is a thriving ‘Dallywood’ Festival. Caravan Parks, a sailing and boating club and a golf course complete the picture.

But beyond the glossy brochure, there are serious concerns for a town and a region that is being hollowed out from a lack of development and funding.

Tourism is the major industry here, but it has led to a situation where too many houses have been bought up by holidaymakers who stock up in out-of-town supermarkets.

The locals have been priced out of the equation. Young couples are moving out and making their lives elsewhere.

For the first time ever, the Ruairí Ógs had to amalgamate with Ballymena at Under-11 and Under-13 level to get hurling. That’s a journey of 20 miles.

If the ground beneath them is like sands shifting, then the senior hurling team is the beacon that keeps calling everyone home. It’s been a full two seasons without them featuring in the county hurling final, something that only occurred on one other occasion this century.

“You take our senior team,” explains Christy McNaughton, perhaps the most naturally gifted of that famous Clann but certainly the unluckiest with injuries, “our manager Brian Delargy doesn’t live in Cushendall. Arron Graffin lives in Hilltown, Co Down. Dom Delargy lives in Portaferry. Mark Donaghy was in Belfast, he has only moved home now, his grandfather left him a house.

“But our senior team, four or five of them cannot afford to live in Cushendall,” he says.

What’s his own plans? To “houl on at home as long as I can,” he laughs.

In the meantime, he has plenty to keep him occupied. As much as he liked working for his father as bar manager, the nights when he was still on his feet at 4am cleaning up made playing hurling impossible.

So now, the day job is a sales representative for Lír Whiskey, a company based in west Cork but with advanced plans to be a distillery in Cushendall, one of the emerging green shoots of encouragement for the locals.

Outside of that, Christy, his father Terence – better known as Sambo – and Neil McManus have a tourism attraction called ‘Hurling and The Glens.’ With some encouragement from the Causeway Coast and Glens Council, they took it upon themselves to create a GAA-related outdoor activity.

For the guests, the day starts at the Ruairí Óg’s clubhouse where all are welcomed with fresh soda bread not long out of the oven of Dorothy McManus, Neil’s mother.

There, the three will talk through their various hurling experiences, adapting it for the audience, before showing video clips.

It also incorporates a cliff walk.

“We speak about the links, over and across to Scotland going back hundreds of years, how it was the closest place for our people to go to work back in the day and we go through a bit of the history of that. Neil loves all that stuff!”

So far, they have done a number of pilot tours. It will be launched properly in time for next year’s summer season, when tourists from America, China and Europe are in the area.

Onto the hurling.

Making a final is something McNaughton grew up with as an annual excursion. But in the last few years with Gregory O’Kane in charge of Dunloy, they have exerted a tight grip on ‘Big Ears’, the nickname of the Volunteer Cup, winning four out of the last five, with two final triumphs over Cushendall.

Given the underage situation, Sunday is an important day for the community.

“My first eight years hurling, we were in a senior county final. And then we went two years without it. And a lot of people would say that is not long, but for us, it is massive,” says McNaughton.

He might have hoped for a different kind of playing career, but injuries were a complete sickener and have blighted his 20s, robbing him of becoming the Antrim senior player he was destined to become. Of all the Ruairí Ógs players, he might be the most skilful, leading to him being known by some as, ‘Wristy McNaughton.’

“I was there for a few years. But with injuries and that… Things like that take their toll,” he says.

“The county is another full-time job that takes over your life. A big commitment. It’s definitely worth it if you can commit to it.

“But I just can’t seem to stay fit. I keep getting a niggle in my knee. It’s just hard and over the last few years I have focussed on making an impact with Cushendall.”

His hurling has never been in doubt. Against St John’s in an earlier group stages game last month, he hit 1-15 of their 1-21 total on an afternoon they were missing McManus.

He didn’t make the starting line-up for the semi-final against Loughgiel, and while he admits to feeling sorry for himself for a few minutes, he was the difference. Coming on with 18 minutes left, he scored 1-2.

“The goal might have been a bit lucky, but it went in anyway,” he says.

But just before the end he tried to reach in to knock a ball free from a ruck, and he jarred his knee. No luck at all.

All this week, he has been receiving treatment. He trained last Sunday and visited the physio in Belfast on Tuesday.

The more he thinks about it, the more he is convinced some injuries are in the head. He intends to overcome it by being bloody-minded and attacking the day.

Self-sufficient and stubborn. What else can they be?