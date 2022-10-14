Tipperary GAA appoint Murtagh Brennan as new CEO

Tipperary GAA have announced the appointment of Murtagh Brennan as the new CEO of the Tipperary County Board.

The Castleiney native has been an officer in the Defence Forces for over twenty years, serving at home and overseas.

The former Loughmore-Castleiney dual player also lined out for the University of Limerick.

Brennan has been involved with coaching GAA teams both within the Defence Forces and beyond. He was formerly a coach and strenth and conditioning trainer with the Westmeath minor footballers.

He was also involved in coaching the Rathcoffey senior football team in Kildare and the Castledaly GAA club in Westmeath.

He was the coach and S&C trainer for the Loughmore-Castleiney senior football and hurling teams in 2020 and 2021, which culminated in their double county final win last year.

Joe Kennedy, Tipperary GAA chairman said: “This is an excellent appointment for Tipperary GAA, Murtagh has vast experience from his previous positions with the Defence Forces and the GAA, we are delighted to have someone of Murtagh’s calibre on board with Tipperary GAA. The County Committee look forward to working with Murtagh in continuing to develop Gaelic Games in our County and wish him the best of luck as CEO.”

Brennan will commence his position as Head of Operations/CEO on January 1, 2023.