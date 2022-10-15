Cork Premier SHC final: Three key questions

Does Ger Cunningham keep faith with his full-back line or does he redeploy one or both of Damien Cahalane and Billy Hennessy from the half-back line?
Cork Premier SHC final: Three key questions

STICK OR TWIST? Does Ger Cunningham keep faith with his full-back line or does he redeploy one or both of Damien Cahalane and Billy Hennessy from the half-back line? Pic: Eddie O'Hare

Sat, 15 Oct, 2022 - 07:05
Eoghan Cormican

Does Ger Cunningham stick or twist in the full-back line?

We won’t make any friends among the St Finbarr’s defence for putting forward our belief that the Barrs’ full-back line is their weakest. We table this point of view because of the fact that Blackrock’s strongest line - by a considerable distance – is their full-forward line.

The Rockies tend to operate with just two inside a lot of the time. But it makes no difference what two from Alan Connolly, Robbie Cotter, and Tadhg Deasy are stationed close to goal for the three are equally capable of extending the Barrs famine into a 30th year.

Does Ger Cunningham keep faith with his full-back line or does he redeploy one or both of Damien Cahalane and Billy Hennessy from the half-back line?

Which dessert do you fancy: Experience or youthful exuberance?

We’re blue in the face at this stage spelling out the youthfulness of Ger Cunningham’s side. For anyone who missed previous editions, here we go one last time: One-third of the Barrs starting team - Ben O’Connor, Ethan Twomey, William Buckley, Ben Cunningham, and Jack Cahalane - are U20. A sixth starter, Brian Hayes, is U21.

The sextet do have plenty of big-game experience from their All-Ireland minor and U20 triumphs with Cork last year. Those games, though, were played against fellow teenagers. The Rockies men they’ll encounter tomorrow have close to a decade on anything they met while wearing red last summer.

Tomorrow is a third county final for a further down-the-road Blackrock team. Of the 20 players who saw game-time in the recent semi-final win over Erin’s Own, 13 featured in the 2017 county final defeat. Some of the Barrs sextet were playing U14 at the time.

Will history weigh heavy on blue shoulders?

This question is exclusive to the Barrs. What impact will the club’s 29-year famine have on the players on Sunday? Do they allow themselves to be motivated and driven by the club’s longest ever drought? Do they try and ignore it? Can they ignore it? Could it prove burdensome? How do they avoid a situation where it is pulling them down rather than lifting them up?

More in this section

Shane Walsh and Adam Fallon 2/10/2022 Kilmacud's careful approach routed in previous heartache
A general view of Semple Stadium 26/1/2010 Tipperary GAA appoint Murtagh Brennan as new CEO
St Finbarr's v Newtownshandrum - Cork County Premier Senior Club Hurling Championship Semi-Final Preview: Barrs drought will soon come to an end but not quite yet 
<p>FAMILY CONNECTION: Jimmy Barry-Murphy with his nephew Dan Barry-Murphy at Jimmy's alma mater Glasheen Boys National School. Picture Dan Linehan</p>

Watch: Jimmy Barry-Murphy, Charlie McCarthy and local schoolkids show their support for Barrs

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.212 s