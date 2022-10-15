Preview: Barrs drought will soon come to an end but not quite yet 

In the same 2020 season where Blackrock ended 18 years without Cork hurling glory, St Finbarr’s were handling managerial strife rather than silverware.

After their opening two group games ended in double-digit defeats, then manager Aidan Fitzpatrick and his backroom team stepped down. A temporary sideline was put in place. Involvement in the relegation decider was staved off by beating Carrigtwohill in their final group outing.

The mid-championship drama was a bump in the road. The club’s underage wing was thriving. A month later they celebrated a first county minor title in 23 years. The Barrs were coming. It was when, not if.

Ger Cunningham was one hand of many that contributed to the club’s juvenile resurgence before stepping into the role of senior manager for a second time last winter.

His county final experience and know-how of what is required on Cork hurling’s biggest day will be crucial in guiding not only the younger players but an entire panel being exposed to a county hurling final Sunday for the first time.

“He’s been there and done that,” as captain Billy Hennessy remarked this week.

Blackrock don’t want for the same experience. Their players have lived an all-city final. They’ve tasted county success.

Neither side have been giving up goals this season. Blackrock have conceded two. The Barrs have conceded one less, Blackrock the sole team to take them for a green flag. That was during the group meeting that ended in a 0-24 to 1-20 victory for the Blues.

In the goals scored ledger, they’re level at eight apiece. The Rockies forward threat, though, would appear more concentrated and bulkier than the Barrs. Alan Connolly, Robbie Cotter, Tadhg Deasy, and Michael O’Halloran are flying.

Do the Barrs have the defensive nous to stymie the quartet, while hoping their own fledgling forwards can get near the soaring semi-final heights that saw them hit 1-11 inside 18 minutes?

The Barrs will soon end their drought. We’re just not sure rain will fall tomorrow.

Verdict: Blackrock