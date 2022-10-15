Preview: Barrs drought will soon come to an end but not quite yet 

Neither side have been giving up goals this season. Blackrock have conceded two. The Barrs have conceded one less. It's that tight. 
Preview: Barrs drought will soon come to an end but not quite yet 

LONG DROUGHT: St Finbarr's manager Ger Cunningham before the Cork County Premier Senior Club Hurling Championship Semi-Final match between St Finbarr's and Newtownshandrum. Pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Sat, 15 Oct, 2022 - 06:59
Eoghan Cormican

In the same 2020 season where Blackrock ended 18 years without Cork hurling glory, St Finbarr’s were handling managerial strife rather than silverware.

After their opening two group games ended in double-digit defeats, then manager Aidan Fitzpatrick and his backroom team stepped down. A temporary sideline was put in place. Involvement in the relegation decider was staved off by beating Carrigtwohill in their final group outing.

The mid-championship drama was a bump in the road. The club’s underage wing was thriving. A month later they celebrated a first county minor title in 23 years. The Barrs were coming. It was when, not if.

Ger Cunningham was one hand of many that contributed to the club’s juvenile resurgence before stepping into the role of senior manager for a second time last winter.

His county final experience and know-how of what is required on Cork hurling’s biggest day will be crucial in guiding not only the younger players but an entire panel being exposed to a county hurling final Sunday for the first time.

“He’s been there and done that,” as captain Billy Hennessy remarked this week.

Blackrock don’t want for the same experience. Their players have lived an all-city final. They’ve tasted county success.

Neither side have been giving up goals this season. Blackrock have conceded two. The Barrs have conceded one less, Blackrock the sole team to take them for a green flag. That was during the group meeting that ended in a 0-24 to 1-20 victory for the Blues.

In the goals scored ledger, they’re level at eight apiece. The Rockies forward threat, though, would appear more concentrated and bulkier than the Barrs. Alan Connolly, Robbie Cotter, Tadhg Deasy, and Michael O’Halloran are flying.

Do the Barrs have the defensive nous to stymie the quartet, while hoping their own fledgling forwards can get near the soaring semi-final heights that saw them hit 1-11 inside 18 minutes?

The Barrs will soon end their drought. We’re just not sure rain will fall tomorrow.

Verdict: Blackrock

More in this section

A general view of Semple Stadium 26/1/2010 Tipperary GAA appoint Murtagh Brennan as new CEO
Waterford v Cork - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 4 Castlemartyr in a hurry and on the rise
Hurling will always bring them home to Cushendall Hurling will always bring them home to Cushendall
<p>FAMILY CONNECTION: Jimmy Barry-Murphy with his nephew Dan Barry-Murphy at Jimmy's alma mater Glasheen Boys National School. Picture Dan Linehan</p>

Watch: Jimmy Barry-Murphy, Charlie McCarthy and local schoolkids show their support for Barrs

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.223 s