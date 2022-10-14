GAA weekend previews: Clifford and O'Connor face off in Kingdom, Ballygiblin head for double promotions

There's an eye-catching tie in Kerry, while the Premier Junior and Premier Intermediate Cork hurling crowns will be handed out by Sunday evening. 
DELIVERING: East Kerry's David Clifford. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Fri, 14 Oct, 2022 - 18:22
Eoghan Cormican

SATURDAY

Co-op Superstores Cork Premier JHC final 

Ballygiblin v Tracton, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (W Wallis), 5pm 

Despite Tracton reaching the semi-finals last year and Ballygiblin being newly promoted, it is the former who are the surprise package of this final pairing. Their narrow quarter-final and penultimate round wins highlight an ability to stay composed in tight corners and grind out results. But can they hold onto Ballygiblin long enough to bring these attributes into play? In Mark Keane, Darragh Flynn, Cork footballer Cathail O’Mahony, Shane Beston, and Joseph O’Sullivan, Ballygiblin should have enough to secure back-to-back promotions.

Verdict: Ballygiblin 

Kerry SFC semi-final 

Feale Rangers v Mid Kerry, Austin Stack Park (D Casey), 7.15pm

Injury-plagued Mike Breen is of much greater value to the Mid Kerry defence after putting a full hour in the legs last weekend. Defensive colleague Pa Kilkenny, fresh from his man-marking job on Killian Spillane, will likely be entrusted with shadowing Feale Rangers’ Martin Stack. If Stack is held, as Spillane was, then the North Kerry division will require Barry Mahony, Shane Stack, and the Listowel Keanes to step into the breach. Given the scoring contributions of Rory Mahony and Darragh Lynch off the bench against Austin Stacks, might they be promoted to the starting team here. Mid Kerry won’t make a second final in three years if they have a second successive weekend of blowing more cold than hot. Central to avoiding such are forward conductors Fiachra Clifford, Eanna O’Connor, and Liam Carey.

Verdict: Mid Kerry 

SUNDAY

Co-op Superstores Cork Premier IHC final 

Castlemartyr v Inniscarra, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (S Scanlon), 2pm 

Former Cork senior Brian Lawton is the Castlemartyr concern following the semi-final injury that forced him out of the Castlelyons win in first-half stoppages. Even if he starts, has Lawton 60 minutes in him? The quick maturing of Castlemartyr’s younger brigade and the balanced feel they’ve brought to the team means the East Cork side are not as totally reliant on their midfield general as they once were. Opponents Inniscarra have conceded one goal all championship. They’re holding teams to 0-15 a game. But can they pack a sufficient punch at the other end where they’ll need sizable showings from Owen McCarthy, Colm Casey, Sean O’Donoghue, and David O’Keeffe.

Verdict: Castlemartyr 

Kerry SFC semi-final 

Dingle v East Kerry, Austin Stack Park (P Hayes), 2.30pm 

Dingle will be stronger for Mark O’Connor having played his first game of championship football in four years last weekend. Equally, though, East Kerry will be stronger for the return from suspension of James O’Donoghue. Tom O’Sullivan will likely be detailed onto Kerry teammate David Clifford but does such an assignment then rob Dingle of the five points O’Sullivan kicked against Crokes. Pádraig Corcoran’s management also need to plan for Dara Roche. The Glenflesk full-forward was an able sidekick to Clifford in the quarter-final when kicking 0-4.

With 53 minutes gone in their recent group meeting, Dingle were within a point of East Kerry. To have that fresh in the memory will give them belief going into this second instalment, as will East Kerry’s stuttering against Kenmare last Sunday.

Verdict: East Kerry

