GAA previews: Walsh looks to lead Kilmacud Crokes to glory in Mannion's absence 

SATURDAY

Clare SFC semi-final.

Ennistymon v Kilmurry-Ibrickane, Cusack Park 4pm.

Ennistymon are no strangers to performing at this stage but Kilmurry-Ibrickane are hunting a fourth final appearance and looked impressive putting three goals past Cratloe the last day. Verdict: Kilmurry-Ibrickane.

Donegal SFC final.

Naomh Conaill v St Eunan’s, Páirc Sheáin Mhic Cumhaill 2:15pm Live TG4.

A game understandably postponed following the sad loss of life in Creeslough, it’s a second championship delay for St Eunan’s due to tragedy. The Letterkenny men to succeed but this should be more of an arm wrestle than last November. Verdict: St Eunan’s.

Limerick SHC semi-final.

Na Piarsaigh v South Liberties, Kilmallock 3:30pm.

Getting to this point is an achievement in itself for South Liberties who stunned many with their victory over Patrickswell last weekend. Na Piarsaigh will show them enough respect but shouldn’t be troubled in the end. Verdict: Na Piarsaigh.

Waterford SFC quarter-final.

Rathgormack v Portlaw, St Molleran’s 7pm.

Portlaw have to get in Rathgormack’s faces but the result looks all but certain to go against them. Verdict: Rathgormack.

SUNDAY

Armagh SHC final.

Keady Lámh Dhearg v Sean Treacy’s, Lurgan, Athletic Grounds 4pm.

A first final for the Lurgan men since 1977 as Keady look to bridge a four-year gap having lost two finals in the last three years. Verdict: Keady Lámh Dhearg.

Cavan SFC final.

Gowna v Killygarry, Kingspan Breffni 4pm.

It’s all about making up for last year’s crushing replay loss for Gowna, who are hoping to end a 20-year wait for the Plunkett Cup. Killygarry are the surprise package but have to be considered having beaten Ramor United. Verdict: Gowna.

Clare SFC semi-final.

Éire Óg v Corofin, Cusack Park 1pm.

There’s no doubt Corofin’s star is on the rise after claiming the intermediate crown this year but these are heady heights. They will have plenty for the Ennis outfit but the defending champions to progress. Verdict: Éire Óg.

Down SFC final.

Kilcoo v St Peter’s, Warrenpoint, Páirc Esler 4pm.

There is plenty of local coverage being devoted to the Warrenpoint side aiming for a first senior crown since the early 1950s but this will all be about business for the All-Ireland champions who have been given enough wake-up calls to fall asleep again here. Verdict: Kilcoo.

Dublin SFC final.

Na Fianna v Kilmacud Crokes, Parnell Park 4:30pm Live TG4.

It’s been too long for a club the size of Na Fianna and they have the balance in defence and attack to cause what would be considered an upset. Paul Mannion’s absence will be felt at times here as much as Shane Walsh’s addition softens the blow. The two-week gap will allow Na Fianna to do plenty of homework on the champions but Crokes’ wily ways to get them over the line. Verdict: Kilmacud Crokes.

Kilkenny SHC final.

James Stephens v Ballyhale Shamrocks, UPMC Nowlan Park 2.30pm Live TG4.

The Village have truly turned this season around for themselves and as much as the opposition is vaunted they will bring a lot of confidence into the game. In such a tough year for them, hurling has been a haven for the Shamrocks and the five-in-a-row would be a great way to celebrate their 50th year in existence. Verdict: Ballyhale Shamrocks.

LEADER: TJ Reid of Shamrocks Ballyhale. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Leitrim SFC final.

Mohill v St Mary’s, Kiltoghert, Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada 3pm.

Mohill had it much the easier in their semi-final although St Marys’ penalty shoot-out may have them better steeled for this repeat of the 2020 final. They should given a better account of themselves than they did back then but Mohill look as motivated as ever. Verdict: Mohill.

Limerick SHC semi-final.

Kilmallock v Doon, Bruff 3.30pm.

Doon were truly tested in their quarter-final and it should stand to them but Kilmallock under Fintan O’Connor look to be as sharp as they were at this point last season. Verdict: Kilmallock.

Louth SFC final.

Ardee St Mary’s v Newtown Blues, Páirc Clann na Gael 2pm.

It’s rare that they don’t turn up when they get here but St Mary’s have demonstrated enough to believe they can win a first final since 1995. Verdict: Ardee St Mary’s.

Mayo SFC semi-finals.

Ballina Stephenites v Ballintubber, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park 1pm.

Ballintubber showed their mettle in seeing off Breaffy but Ballina looked to be in great shape in their quarter-final. Verdict: Ballintubber.

Westport St Patrick’s v Castlebar Mitchels, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park 3pm.

A great game in the making but Westport will be thinking it’s time that they realised the potential they’ve showed in recent years. Verdict: Westport St Patrick’s.

Meath SFC final.

Summerhill v Ratoath, Páirc Tailteann 1pm.

After losing three straight finals, Summerhill will be believing it’s their time and while they have plenty of talent coming through the sense is they will have to wait a bit longer. Ratoath should be pushed all the way. Verdict: Ratoath.

Monaghan SFC final.

Scotstown v Ballybay Pearse Brothers, St Tiernach’s Park 3pm.

In previous years, Scotstown would have been fancied a lot more but there is evidence in this championship that Ballybay can upset them and certainly give a better showing than the 2020 final. Scotstown still have enough seasoned operators like the Hughes brothers to get the job done. Verdict: Scotstown.

Sligo SFC final.

St Mary’s v Tourlestrane, Markievicz Park 3:30pm.

Mark Breheny is guiding St Mary’s this season, a man who featured in their previous two championship successes in 2001 and ‘15. They will need to summon a lot of his character to do the seven-in-a-row chasers. Verdict: Tourlestrane.

Tipperary SFC final.

Clonmel Commercials v Upperchurch-Drombane, FBD Semple Stadium 3:15pm.

It’s all about harnessing the pain from losing last weekend’s senior hurling semi-final for the mid-Tipperary men. That may offset the novelty of this final appearance. It should be a real clash of styles in Thurles and Commercials should be primed after last year’s disappointment. Verdict: Clonmel Commercials.

Tyrone SFC semi-finals.

Clonoe O`Rahilly's v Carrickmore, St Colmcille’s, Pomeroy 3pm.

Carrickmore are arguably the most exciting team remaining in the competition. Clonoe will have to present a solid rearguard action to stop them. Verdict: Carrickmore, St Colmcille’s.

Errigal Ciarán v Dromore, St Dympna’s, O’Neills Healy Park 7pm.

The Canavans are really looking the part in the Ballygawley outfit. Dromore are no-pushers but the bit of class upfront to be the difference. Verdict: Errigal Ciarán.

YOUNG STARS: Tyrone's Darragh Canavan, along with his brother Ruairi, has been in great form on the club scene. ©INPHO/Evan Logan

Waterford SFC quarter-finals.

Gaultier v Clashmore/Kinsalebeg, Fraher Field 1:45pm.

Ballygunner are warming up for their Munster opener so their contingent in the Gaultier side will begin to change focus but they shouldn’t lose here. Verdict: Gaultier.

Kilrossanty v Ballinacourty, Fraher Field 3:30pm.

Kilrossanty will need to show a lot more than what they did in their group to make life difficult for Ballinacourty. Verdict: Ballinacourty.

Wexford SFC final.

Shelmaliers v Castletown, Chadwicks Wexford Park 4pm.

It’s difficult to believe Shelmaliers will be denied the defence of their title. Castletown have pedigree and came through a good semi-final examination but Shelmaliers obliterated St Anne’s and their forward line will take a lot of handling. Verdict: Shelmaliers.