Prolific young Barrs brigade making all the difference, says Hennessy 

Those at the head of the St Finbarr’s scoring chart wouldn’t be very long in the tooth at all. It’s essentially a chart ruled by kids.

Top-scorer Ben Cunningham, who’s hit 2-41 (0-27 frees, 0-4 65s) en route to Sunday’s decider, is still U20.

Second-placed Brian Hayes is one year Cunningham’s senior. The rampaging dual star has contributed 3-15 to the hurlers’ cause. It’s a mightily impressive total that has him as their runaway top-scorer from open play.

Coming in at joint-third is Jack Cahalane and Ethan Twomey with 1-8 apiece. The pair, no more than Cunningham, are in their final year at U20.

Just reflect on that for a second: the Barrs’ four leading marksmen in their county senior final run are aged 21 or younger.

A little further down the list in seventh is William Buckley, who in his first year out of minor has registered 0-2 in three of the Barrs’ five championship outings.

Team captain Billy Hennessy has been around the scene since 2015. The difference in getting to a county final this season?

Hennessy’s response wasn’t exactly a ‘look no further’ one, but all soundings pointed towards the free-scoring youngsters.

“We struggled in my first few years, were involved in a relegation play-off, but we always knew there was a young group coming up,” said the half-back.

“There has always been a solid core group there. But it was just those extra few players and those extra few forwards that have added to it and are making a difference. We are finding it easier to get scores this year.” Is he surprised by the pace at which they’ve not only integrated into the team but stamped their authority?

“They are very experienced in their own right. They have won All-Ireland minor and U20 championships with Cork. They have revitalised the panel. They’ve brought a new impetus to training. It is very impressive the way they go about their business.”

Hennessy is one of the five dual starters chasing county glory on two fronts this month. Although now a staple in the football defence, it was only around this time last year when he actually joined the Barrs senior football set-up for the first time.

“I only started playing senior football properly last year. I was focused on hurling up to that stage. I struggled with a few shoulder injuries a few years back, so I thought it was more practical to focus on the one sport.

“Last year, we failed to come out of the group stages in the hurling. That would have been October. There was an opportunity to join a high-standard set-up in the football and I took it. It worked out very well. Good times.”

Good times, indeed. He’s hoping for more of them on Sunday.