Four-star Currivan helps Cashel fell Flannan's

Harty Cup

Cashel Community School 5-12 St Flannan's College 2-20

Four second half goals from Ben Currivan helped Cashel Community School open their Harty Cup campaign with a 5-12 to 2-20 win over St Flannan’s College in Cappamore.

Cashel held a two-point half-time advantage but Flannan’s thundered back into the contest to at one stage lead by four.

However, goal hungry Currivan could not be stopped and it was the Tipperary school that held out for a one-point victory.

It was a tight game from the off with the sides level seven times in the first half. Oisin Whelan had Flannan’s one point to the good but David McGrath’s goal deep into injury time saw Cashel lead 1-7 to 0-8 at the break.

McGrath opened the second half scoring before Currivan bagged his first goal after Flannan’s failed to clear a long-range Ronan Connolly free.

The Clare school responded with three points on the trot before a stunning move ended in substitute Dara Keane Hayes firing a shot into the net to level the game for an eighth time.

Flannan’s then went three clear thanks to two Whelan frees and a beauty from play courtesy of James Organ.

Currivan and Cashel were not to be denied, though, with the Golden-Kilfeacle man finding the net twice in the space of as many minutes to grab his hat-trick.

Flannan’s were soon back on level terms when Whelan’s free from his own ’65 found its way to the Cashel net.

However, six seconds later Cashel were at the other end of the pitch and again it was Currivan raising the green flag to put his side 5-10 to 2-16 ahead.

From there Cashel were able to navigate the final 10 minutes to earn victory by the narrowest of margins.

Scorers for Cashel: B Currivan 4-0, R Connolly 0-9 (7f, 2’65s), D McGrath 1-1, S Buckley and E Ormond 0-1 each.

Scorers for St Flannan’s: O Whelan 1-11 (1-7f, 2’65s), D Keane Hayes 1-0, J Organ 0-3, J Doherty 0-2, L Cleary, C Kirby, F Kirby and J Casey 0-1 each.

Cashel Community School: K Geraghty (Rosegreen); C Ryan (Golden-Kilfeacle), G O’Dwyer, C Byrne (Golden-Kilfeacle); D Spillane (Fethard), J Quinlan (Fethard), D Fogarty (Boherlahan-Duala); O O’Donoghue (Cashel King Cormacs), S Buckley (Knockavilla D Kickhams); E Ormond (Golden-Kilfeacle), D McGrath (Cashel King Cormacs), R Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs); B Currivan (Golden-Kilfeacle), F Ryan (Cashel King Cormacs), A Daly (Knockavilla D Kickhams).

Subs: R Darcy (Boherlahan-Duala) for Buckley (57), A Walsh (Cashel King Cormacs) for F Ryan (60).

St Flannan’s College: C Howard (Eire Og); R Kilroy (The Banner), F Treacy (Eire Og), N Carrig (Ballyea); J Casey (Kilmaley), J Doherty (Clarecastle), F O Braoin (Sixmilebridge); J Hegarty (Inagh-Kilnamona), S Scanlon (Clooney-Quin); J Organ (Ruan), O Whelan (Clarecastle), D Toner (The Banner); F Kirby (Ballyea), C Kirby (Ballyea), L Cleary (Eire Og).

Subs: D Keane Hayes (Kilmaley) for O Braoin (24 inj), H Doherty (Clarecastle) for Toner (24), T Boddy (Bruff) for F Kirby (53).

Referee: E Stapleton (Doon).