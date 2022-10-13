The current crop of Blackrock hurlers have seen and felt both ends of nostalgia in recent weeks.

Wait, you’re telling us there’s more to this county final nostalgia than wistful reminiscing of the Barrs-Rockies gladiatorial contests from four and five decades ago?

Evidently so.

On August 6, Blackrock threw away a nine-point lead when falling to the Barrs in the second round of Group C action.

It might only have been a group fixture, one that didn’t torpedo the club’s hopes of reaching the knockout stages, but that didn’t matter a jot to the Blackrock “elder lemons”.

Despite this southside rivalry sitting dormant in more recent decades, the blue of Togher will always remain a sworn enemy for a certain generation of Rockies men. The group defeat they didn’t like.

“That was the other end of nostalgia, the ‘how dare you lose to the Barrs’ end of it,” explains selector Jamie Harrington of the local reaction to their 0-24 to 1-20 defeat.

“We got enough of that in the second round that the players were able to look at this kind of comment and say, that’s irrelevant. The Barrs beat us, but it didn’t matter the colour of their jersey. We got beaten, and we had to learn and move on from it.”

Learn and move on they did, but the identity of their final opponents means nostalgia has returned centre stage in the three weeks since the pair’s respective semi-final wins.

“Nostalgia is the greatest way in the world to lose yourself,” Harrington cautions.

“It is a generation ago since we played the Barrs in a final. The burgers and elder lemons of the club are becoming fairly zealous about the fact that this is the Barrs and we must win because it is the Barrs. We must win because it is a county final.

“The players are hearing this hubbub from outside the camp and all of a sudden the spectatorship at training, it is nearly an all-ticket affair with the amount of people attending. But that kind of stuff, they don’t really get it. It is 40 years since we played the Barrs in a county final. They weren’t alive.”

Are they experienced enough to not allow themselves become distracted passengers on the Barrs-Rockies memory train?

Harrington is confident they are.

“We played the Glen in the county final two years ago and it was the same type of intro. In some ways, the media was even more intense because of the lack of supporters back then. The media was the only outlet for the whole thing.

“Whereas now, the club itself is more wrapped up in it. The players have looked at it and said, the game is the game and we need to focus on that.

“Of course, they are aware of the tradition. They are very much aware of what Blackrock is and who the Barrs are. Yes, they see the excitement, but it is not something that is driving them up or down.”

It’s a point of view shared by corner-back Stephen Murphy, whose grandfather Micheál was corner-forward on Blackrock’s 1961 county winning team. The 28-year-old is more than happy to leave the older generation to their eulogising of bygone eras.

“I wouldn’t have grown up seeing Blackrock-Barrs finals, but I know my father and his father, it would have been Blackrock-Barrs the whole time and this massive rivalry. That generation love it. Rightly so.

“There is great tradition in both clubs. You hear the folklore stories and these massive crowds showing up in the Páirc for the all-city finals. But we don’t take much notice of it, to be honest.”