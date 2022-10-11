Munster opportunity 'very welcome' but Molumphy insists Kerry must earn right to take on big boys 

The Munster Council have confirmed their intention to invite the Kingdom to compete in the province's SHC should they win the Joe McDonagh Cup. A motion to that effect will have to be passed at Congress in February but it would appear a done deal.
Munster opportunity 'very welcome' but Molumphy insists Kerry must earn right to take on big boys 

GREAT OPPORTUNITY: Kerry hurling manager Stephen Molumphy.

Tue, 11 Oct, 2022 - 19:05
John Fogarty and Eoghan Cormican

The prospect of playing in the Munster senior hurling championship is a carrot for Kerry but manager Stephen Molumphy knows it will take a massive effort to qualify for it.

The Munster Council have confirmed their intention to invite the Kingdom to compete in the province's SHC should they win the Joe McDonagh Cup. A motion to that effect will have to be passed at Congress in February but it would appear a done deal.

In his first season in charge, former Waterford captain Molumphy guided Kerry to the county’s third consecutive McDonagh Cup decider, losing to Antrim by a solitary point. Had Kerry won the game, they would have had to face fifth-placed Munster team Tipperary in a promotion/relegation play-off where their reward for victory was a place in next year’s Leinster SHC. A convoluted, unfair qualification process that has now been dismissed by the Munster Council.

Hosting Wexford in an All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final in Tralee the weekend after the McDonagh Cup decider, the Kerry players and management sampled what Liam MacCarthy Cup hurling might be like and it’s an addictive taste.

However, Molumphy isn’t jumping ahead. 

“We have to win it first. You have to earn the right to be in tier one. We have a selector with us Brendan O’Sullivan, probably one of the best forwards Kerry ever had. He played nothing but tier one. His whole career was Liam MacCarthy and he’d remind me on a weekly basis how they knocked out Waterford (in 1993).

“This year against Wexford was the first time in 17 years that we got back to playing in tier one against Wexford. The atmosphere in Austin Stack Park that day was phenomenal. The passion from the supporters was great. The game went away from us in the second half but the lads were saying it’s days like that they want more of.

“I know there is a big gulf between tier one and tier two but when you get up and you’re in it, you pick up the pace. If your minors and U20s then feed into that, the rewards are everywhere but first we have to win the Joe McDonagh Cup.” 

Preparing for 2023, Molumphy feel the set-up is benefitting from standards and practices put in place at the outset of his term. “We have scouted so many games that we’d like to claim at this stage that we know every hurler in the land. There were some games where we knew what subs were coming in first and second.

“We’re in a good place. The gym culture is well and truly alive in the group now. The lads are extremely committed. You always judge things by tier one standards and they’re in the gym all the time. They have that attitude now.

“We set out our stall at the start and the players have bought into it. We can’t wait to get back out onto the field in late November. It will be hot and heavy from January. I think there is only one gap weekend in the league and any of those teams in Division 2A can beat you if you’re not on form.” 

Molumphy praised the commitment shown by Kerry GAA officials to his set-up and the sport. 

“I can’t say enough about what the Kerry County Board has done for us. They have the best football team in the country and it’s their main sport but they really want to see hurling succeed. They have this great ‘can do’ attitude and our group have been supported all the way.” 

 Meanwhile, Kerry hurler Conor O’Keeffe has hailed the Munster GAA proposal to offer direct qualification to their senior hurling championship as a logical one.

“It is very welcome,” said the corner-back. “It just makes sense. There is no point putting up another barrier. Obviously, Antrim didn’t have to play an extra game this year to get into Leinster after winning the Joe McDonagh. There are six teams in Leinster, why can’t there be six teams in Munster?

“But while it is all well and good talking about it, we have to go and win the Joe McDonagh first. And until we do that, we are not worthy of our place in Munster. We have to push on and get over the line in the Joe McDonagh.” 

O’Keeffe’s focus is on the big ball at present as he is right half-back on the Feale Rangers team who will this weekend hope to secure the North Kerry division’s first county football final appearance since 2007.

More in this section

'Masters on all fronts' - the Examiner on the last meeting of Barrs and Rockies in county final 'Masters on all fronts' - the Examiner on the last meeting of Barrs and Rockies in county final
Erin's Own v Blackrock - Cork County Premier Senior Club Hurling Championship Semi-Final Blackrock must manage their own dual load
Wayne Quillinan 8/10/2022 Wayne Quillinan named the new Kerry minor football manager
<p>St Flannan's captain Dara Kennedy lifts the Cup after winning the Munster PPS U15 Football Championship final against Rochestown at Ballyagran</p>

Early goal blitz seals Munster College football title for St Flannan's

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.219 s