Stalwarts Rushe, Crummey and O'Callaghan a big loss to Dublin setup - Donal Burke 

All-Star nominee Donal Burke has acknowledged that Dublin have shipped some 'big losses' for 2023 with several key players expected to miss out.

Former captains Liam Rushe and Chris Crummey, along with experienced defender Cian O'Callaghan, all look set to take extended travel breaks.

It's a considerable blow to new manager Micheal Donoghue and in the case of 32-year-old Rushe, who battled injuries last season and was limited to just one substitute appearance with Dublin, it could even constitute retirement.

Rushe has been in top form at club level lately and helped guide Na Fianna past Cuala last weekend to secure their place in Sunday week's Go-Ahead Dublin SHC final.

Lucan man Crummey has featured prominently for Dublin in both defence and attack and captained the team for a period under Mattie Kenny while O'Callaghan, older brother of football star Con, was vice-captain last season.

"It'll be different, obviously they're big losses," said attacker Burke. "They've been stalwarts of Dublin hurling for the last 10 years or so. So any time you lose characters or leaders like that you're going to notice it. But look, at the end of the day, hurling is just a game, there's more to life than hurling. You can't be holding any grudges against them.

"They have put in a huge service to Dublin hurling and given huge commitment, huge sacrifices. They're big losses but there's not going to be any complaining. I suppose it's time for younger lads maybe to step up and try to fill those shoes."

Burke said he understood the players' need to enjoy a life outside of the game.

"Absolutely, sure I took a similar decision myself a couple of years ago," he said, referencing a summer spent in the US in 2019.

"It's a big commitment, any inter-county player will know there's a lot of sacrifices you have to make. Sometimes you have to try to live a little as well."

Better news for Dublin is confirmation that talisman full-back and 2022 captain Eoghan O'Donnell will definitely be available.

O'Donnell switched to the football setup following the hurlers' Championship exit, raising a question mark about his status for 2023, though the player himself has confirmed that he'll be available to Donoghue.

"He told us that it was never in any doubt so I don't think any of us were ever worried," said Burke at the launch of the Go-Ahead Dublin senior finals. "He's a great addition to have in any locker room. He's a huge leader for us and an unbelievable player."

Burke is optimistic about the future under Donoghue who guided his native Galway to All-Ireland success in 2017.

"It's a great appointment for Dublin hurling. I've had a tiny bit of contact so far, I'm obviously focusing on the club at the moment. I have no doubt he'll bring huge experience and bring us up to the next level hopefully."