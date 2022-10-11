Almost one-quarter of GAA players abused online

Research conducted by the GPA revealed 24% of inter-county footballers and hurlers have been subjected to online abuse with 50% of it from anonymous sources
Almost one-quarter of GAA players abused online

FINDINGS: GPA chief executive officer Tom Parsons during a media briefing of the association's AGM and 2021 Annual Report Highlights at the Radisson Blu Hotel at Dublin Airport in Dublin. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Tue, 11 Oct, 2022 - 07:10
John Fogarty

Almost one in four inter-county players has been subjected to online abuse, a recent study has found.

Research conducted by GPA digital media and member communications manager and Westmeath hurler Tommy Doyle revealed 24% of inter-county footballers and hurlers have been subjected to online abuse with 50% of it from anonymous sources.

GPA chief executive Tom Parsons commented: “Online abuse, we surveyed over 2,000 players and what we found was 24% or nearly one in four players had experienced online abuse at some stage of their career. The tier one players data worked out at one in three players had received online abuse.

“The impacts were on mental health, relationship, family and partners’ mental health were affected as well, so there is probably a smaller demographic that it affects tier one footballers receiving the most online abuse.

“We did some interviews as well with seven current players and two former players, which provided some interesting feedback which was difficult for some of the players to speak about as well.” 

Parsons expanded on the annoyance about the pace of the GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association integration process expressed by players at the GPA AGM on Saturday. 

"On Saturday the reflection from the floor was a frustration in the speed at which the players are seeing a timeline. It’s been seven months since the motions have been passed. Why does it take seven months to nominate a chair of that integration process?

“So, speed and timelines are something that players, coming from within on the ground are looking to see some visibility on. We have asked to be part of the integration committee. We have asked to present to the integration committee, which we have been told we will be able to present to.” 

The GPA also recorded a 61% jump in inter-county players accessing their counselling services. A total of 103 footballers and hurlers in the first nine months of 2022 have made contact or used the facilities in contrast to 64 last year.

The GPA’s accounts reported a surplus of just over €770,000 for 2021 having received a back payment of €1.3 million from Central Council in December of last year. It was agreed on Saturday to distribute that surplus to female and vulnerable initiatives.

The GPA retain almost €2m in reserves.

