GPA call for an end to pre-season competitions

The Gaelic Players Association (GPA) maintain the pre-season competitions should be done away with and only exacerbate what is going to be a hectic 2023 inter-county schedule.

GPA chief executive Tom Parsons is concerned with the additional football championship games next year – it is possible for a team to play 19 out of 26 weekends from the end of January to the end of July – that the pre-season matches will heap unnecessary pressure on players.

“Next year is different, particularly for football structure. We have increased games with very little room for preparation, so for me personally I think there are unknowns in can we deliver the football structure in this window,” said the former Mayo midfielder.

“My opinion is we need to remove pre-season competitions. If we could remove them and start the leagues a week earlier it would give another week's break. We have very few break periods in the season next year to deliver this new structure.

“I think we won't be able to answer that question until next year until the end of the season and we do another review. We will need to review with our players at the end of the season to see how did the whole package work.”

Had pre-season competitions been disbanded, the GPA would not have sought and succeeded in securing a November 24 collective inter-county training return date.

“There would be a lot of sports science that would say that November 24 is the absolute minimum,” insisted Parsons.

“We have lobbied at Central Council for the removal of pre-season competitions. Because again, particularly in the McKenna Cup, they are competitive competitions. Had those competitions been removed, we could have pushed the return to training date into December. But because they are starting in early January, it’s important to get those six weeks.”