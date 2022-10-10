Liberties stun Well: 'It’s about time one of the so-called weaker clubs stepped up'

Limerick SHC quarter-final: South Liberties 1-13 Patrickswell 0-14

South Liberties will play Na Piarsaigh in the semi-finals of the Limerick SHC following their stunning 1-13 to 0-14 win over Patrickswell.

Liberties pulled off a major shock with the two-point victory over one of the kingpins of Limerick hurling.

Brian Ryan’s goal in the 45th minute proved to be the crucial score that saw Liberties into the lead and Hurler of the Year nominee Barry Nash described a ‘magical feeling’.

“We haven’t been in a county semi-final since 1985. We didn’t think we would get this far. To get to a quarter-final was a bonus. To get to a semi-final is incredible.

"To win today we knew we needed to keep the scoreboard ticking over. We put lots of pressure on ‘The Well’ in the first half to force the wides. Brian Ryan got an unbelievable goal that really got us going and we just kicked on from there.”

Liberties made a solid start to the contest with two Nash frees but they were soon cancelled out by Josh Considine and a Diarmaid Byrnes free.

Patrickswell then sent over the next four points to hold a 0-6 to 0-2 advantage with 19 minutes on the clock.

Barry Cooney cut the gap to three points with Liberties’ first score in 20 minutes and Patrickswell’s advantage remained at three points at the break despite some wayward shooting in front of goal.

Patrickswell were two points to the good when Nash intercepted a Nigel Foley handpass and delivered a powerful low finish past Jason Gillane and Liberties only grew in confidence from that moment.

Tom Ryan and Nash led the charge late on to see their way into the last four and on to a famous victory.

The win for Liberties breaks the stranglehold on the semi-finals that Na Piarsaigh, Doon, Kilmallock and Patrickswell have had since 2016.

“Everyone has that chip on their shoulder,” Nash added. “We have talked about the big four in Limerick for ages. It’s about time that one of the so-called weaker clubs stepped up and got into that top four."

Scorers for South Liberties: Barry Nash (0-8, 6 frees); B Ryan (1-1); T Ryan (0-2); B Cooney and C McSweeney (0-1 each).

Scorers for Patrickswell: A Gillane (0-5 frees); D Byrnes (0-3 frees); J Kelleher (0-2); J Considine, T O’Brien, S O’Brien and K O’Brien (0-1 each).

SOUTH LIBERTIES: A Nash; Brian Nash, M O’Brien, E Quilty; E Godfrey, S O’Neill, D Garry; B Cooney, M Keane; Barry Nash, B Ryan, T Ryan; K Byrnes, C McSweeney, D O’Neill.

Subs: J Hickey for Keane (h-t), B Garry for Byrnes (39), B McSweeney for S O’Neill (49 inj), M Keane for Godfrey (58 inj), S Kilcoyne for Hickey (61 inj).

PATRICKSWELL: J Gillane; K Lynch, N Foley, J Flynn; T Nolan, D Byrnes, S O’Brien; M Carmody, J Considine; A Gillane, J Kelleher, J Higgins; K O’Brien, P Kirby, T O’Brien.

Subs: P Maher for Carmody (43), C Carroll for Higgins (49), J Kirby for Nolan (55).

Referee: J O’Halloran (Bruree).