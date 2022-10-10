Increase of 61% in number of inter-county players accessing counselling

The GPA released the figures this morning. 
GPA chief executive officer Tom Parsons speaking during the GPA AGM and Player Reps Day in Portlaoise at the weekend.

Mon, 10 Oct, 2022 - 11:30
John Fogarty

The Gaelic Players Association (GPA) has recorded a 61% jump in inter-county players assessing their counselling services.

A total of 103 footballers and hurlers in the first nine months of 2022 have made contact or used the facilities in contrast to 64 last year.

The figures were released at the GPA’s post-AGM press conference in Dublin this morning.

Also highlighted were concerns about the length of the GAA season for inter-county players as a result of the reconfiguration of the calendar.

While 87% of respondents expressed that they had a positive or very positive experience of the split season model in July, there have been since been issues highlighted.

The statement reads: “Since then, some red flags have been raised about the training load and length of the season. The GPA will carry out further consultation on these and other issues as part of our phase 2 review of the split season.” 

A contact hours policy put forward by former Laois footballer and GPA officer Colm Begley has been endorsed by the GAA and could be published before the end of the year.

Frustration was also expressed at the pace at which the integration process between the GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association is moving, although former President Mary McAleese’s appointment to oversee the initiative was welcomed.

Strokestown and Boyle set up novel Roscommon decider

