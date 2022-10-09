Weekend GAA Talking Points: From a possible double in Galway to more Clifford magic in the Kingdom

More double history seems on hand

LAST Thursday evening, at the end of an epic Galway SHC preliminary quarter-final between Moycullen and Liam Mellows, Tadgh Haran’s free with the last puck just drifted wide for Mellows, which secured an incredible one-point win for Moycullen.

When Moycullen defeated Claregalway in yesterday’s SFC quarter-final, they maintained their remarkable quest for something no club has ever managed in Galway – to win the senior double in the same season.

Moycullen only won their first senior football title two years ago but they’ve never won the hurling and the odds of them doing so this year – never mind winning the double – are extremely long. Yet the fact that a side in Galway are chasing a double underlines just how prominent that chase has been around the country over the last two seasons.

Last year, Loughmore-Castleiney in Tipperary, Kilmacud Crokes in Dublin, Naas in Kildare and St Eunan’s in Donegal all managed the double. The excellent Twitter handle ‘GAA Stats’ revealed afterwards that the only previous time there were four senior doubles was as far back as 1903. However, they did clarify that spelling differences or sister clubs left that stat open to correction.

However, the potential looks even greater again this year. As things currently stand, there is already one double, and possibly seven; Naas managed it yesterday when their footballers defeated Clane after the hurlers had already beaten Maynooth; Kilmacud or Na Fianna are both chasing a double in Dublin as both clubs are through to both finals; Moycullen, Éire Óg Ennis in Clare, St Finbarr’s in Cork, Slaughtneil (who have already won the hurling) and Carrickmore in Tyrone are also chasing a unique double.

Upperchurch-Drombane and Ratoath failed in their quest yesterday but both clubs still have the football final to come in Tipperary and Meath. History was created last year. But can that history be surpassed this season?

It certainly looks possible.

Kilmacud the new kids on the block

WHEN Kilmacud Crokes defeated Na Fianna to win last year’s Dublin senior hurling final, it wasn’t just the manner of the victory – coming back from nine points down with ten minutes remaining before winning in extra-time – which added to the satisfaction; it was just pure elation after having lost three of the previous five finals.

The most devastating of those defeats was the 2018 loss to Ballyboden after a replay, especially with Crokes having taken out Cuala – who had won the two previous All-Irelands – in the semi-final. It was only a semi-final on Saturday evening but Crokes finally rinsed some of that disappointment out of their system when turning over Boden to reach the final.

There was a deeper meaning attached to the victory too though, because with Boden having been such a totemic presence in Dublin over the last two decades, Crokes finally seem to have developed the upper hand in the relationship.

Nine of the Boden team which started that 2018 replay started on Saturday, whereas Crokes only had four of that starting team, although Alex Considine who came on that day, started while Shane Veale came on Saturday after starting in 2018. Boden are still heavily reliant on some of those brilliant servants whereas Crokes have completely rebuilt the side with some outstanding young talent.

DOUBLE DREAM: Michéal Roche of Kilmacud Crokes gets away from Stephen O'Connor Parnell Park on Saturday.

They were also down four of last year’s starting team, but Crokes have enough class coming on stream to compensate for those losses. Eddie Gibbons, Dara Purcell and Brian Sheehy played in the 2020 All-Ireland U-20 final (played in 2021) while Purcell, Davy Crowe and Cian Ó Cathasaigh were three of five Crokes starters on this year’s Dublin U-20 team.

Boden started in a blaze, converting their first six shots, but once Crokes found their groove, they were far slicker. After only converting three of their first nine shots, Crokes nailed 1-9 from their next 11 shots, with the goal coming from Considine. They only had one more shot overall at the target than Boden (36-35) but their conversion of 61% was far superior to Boden’s 43%.

Na Fianna will be gunning for them in the final after last year’s devastation. But it’s going to take a serious display to halt this emerging Crokes machine.

Éire Óg find the magic when the need was greatest

When Cratloe won the Clare senior hurling title in 2014, nobody could have foreseen or predicted what was coming. There had been nine different winners over the previous ten years. Everybody expected that trend to continue. But it didn’t. Ballyea maintained it to a point when breaking through to win their first title in 2016. Yet every title since 2015 has been won by either Ballyea or Sixmilebridge.

In injury-time of Sunday's Éire Óg-Sixmilebridge semi-final, that iron grip looked set to continue; the Bridge led by three points; Ballyea had already beaten Cratloe in the other semi-final the previous day.

The Ennis side found a way back with a goal from Shane O’Donnell but Jamie Shanahan put the ‘Bridge back in front before the outstanding David Reidy levelled the match to take it to extra-time. In that period, Éire Óg outscored their opponents by 0-8 to 0-2 to advance to a first final since 2000.

Éire Óg looked like they had blown a glorious opportunity when they’d been in complete control with a man up in the third quarter but they surrendered that initiative, with Sixmilebridge nailing nine of their last 11 shots in the second half.

They got out of jail in normal time but the Ennis side’s superior economy and accuracy was a decisive factor in the outcome; they had a 72% conversion rate to the ‘Bridge’s 52%.

O’Donnell had been unmarkable coming into the game and, while the ‘Bridge did set up with Caimin Morey as a deep lying sweeper in front of him, O’Donnell was still outstanding in the first half, scoring three points and being fouled for two converted frees from just seven plays.

Shifting Seadna Morey onto O’Donnell after 16 minutes did make a difference, but Éire Óg smartly moved Reidy into full-forward after half-time and he cut loose in the opening ten minutes of the half, scoring 1-2 from play, being fouled for a free and having an assist in that period.

Yet after the ‘Bridge wrestled back control, Éire Óg needed O’Donnell’s goal in injury time and Reidy’s brilliance in extra-time to drive them over the line.

Clifford watch always special

With just two minutes of normal time remaining in yesterday’s East-Kerry-Kenmare Shamrocks Kerry SFC quarter-final, the divisional side were clinging on to a slender one point lead when David Clifford won possession around midfield and immediately attacked hard and with real intent at the Kenmare defence. Clifford was heading towards the D when he was eventually fouled for a free, which he converted to push East Kerry two in front.

Shortly afterwards, Clifford took a mark just inside the 45. The shot was about 15 metres in from the sideline but nobody was in any doubt what the outcome would be – another score. Kenmare hit the post with a punched goal attempt with their second last attack, while Shane Ryan had to smuggle a late dropping ball to safety with the last play but, once again, Clifford was the difference between his side winning and losing.

From just 13 possessions, Clifford scored three points from play and one mark while he was also fouled for two converted frees. As well as hitting the crossbar with a long-range effort and setting up a goal which was disallowed, Clifford also converted three frees, one of which was a mammoth second half effort from 50 metres.

Pure class. Always.