Na Fianna set up repeat of last year's Dublin SHC decider with Crokes

Dublin SHC semi-final

Na Fianna 2-18

Cuala 0-17

All-Star nominee Donal Burke hauled Na Fianna through to another Dublin SHC final, handing the Mobhi Road men a glorious opportunity for revenge.

Na Fianna will face Kilmacud Crokes in the decider for the second year running - the clubs' senior football teams will also meet in the big ball decider - and after last year's defeat the northsiders won't lack motivation.

Na Fianna went a long way towards seeing off Cuala with a storming first-half performance that left them 10 points clear at the interval.

Diarmuid Clerkin and goalkeeper Jonathan Treacy struck the 19th- and 27th-minute goals to put clear daylight between the teams.

Na Fianna were on top from the word go with early points from Tom Brennan, Peter Feeney and Dublin's Colin Currie allowing them to lead from the first score until full-time.

Liam Murphy sniped three first-half points for Cuala, champions five times between 2015 and 2020, but they were powerless to prevent Na Fianna leading 2-12 to 0-8 at half-time.

Cuala hinted at a comeback in the third quarter, outscoring Na Fianna by 0-6 to no score in the first 15 minutes of the second-half.

Free-taker David Treacy scored four of those points while Kerry man Darragh O'Connell struck two from play and won one of the frees that Treacy converted.

Suddenly Cuala trailed by just four points but they couldn't turn the screw any further and only added three more points in the run-in compared to Na Fianna's six.

Burke was at his best in those closing stages and accounted for five of those six Na Fianna points in the closing minutes, all from placed balls, and finished up with 0-10.

Feargal Breathnach initially steadied Na Fianna after that third quarter Cuala blitz with a terrific point from under the main stand.

Burke then helped himself to a series of points from frees with the forward himself winning one of them and ex-All-Star Liam Rushe also playing a prominent role.