Wayne Quillinan set to be named Kerry minor boss

Austin Stacks manager Wayne Quillinan will be confirmed as the new Kerry minor football boss Monday night.

Quillinan, who guided his club to a senior championship title last year, succeeds James Costello who had been in charge for the four previous seasons. He will be given a two-year term.

Quillinan is the successful candidate following an extensive number of interviews last week. He has also brought Stacks to three consecutive senior club championships between 2019 and '21.

Quillinan is coming to the end of his second four-year spell in charge of Stacks but first must negotiate a relegation play-off against Kenmare Shamrocks. The Rock St side exited this year's Kerry SFC after an extra-time quarter-final defeat to Feale Rangers on Saturday.