Cork champions Mourneabbey shocked by Waterford's Ballymacarbry

Cork champions Mourneabbey have been shocked by Waterford side Ballymacarbry in the first round of the Munster ladies senior football championship. File pic: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE

Sun, 09 Oct, 2022 - 19:24
Cian Locke

Cork champions Mourneabbey have been shocked by Waterford side Ballymacarbry in the first round of the Munster ladies senior football championship.

The North Cork side were going for their eighth Munster title in a row having reached last year's All-Ireland final.

Ballymacarbry and Mourneabbey have been regular opponents in the Munster championship. They clashed in four provincial finals between 2015 and 2019, with the Cork champions prevailing on each occasion.

But Ballymacarbry managed to exact some revenge with a convincing 3-7 to 0-7 victory at a blustery Clyda GAA grounds on Sunday.

Ballymacarbry, who recently claimed their 41st Waterford title in-a-row, led by 2-3 to 0-1 at half time, with goals coming from Aileen Wall and Brid McMaugh.

The reigning Munster champions bounced back thanks to points from Doireann and Brid O'Sullivan, but were unable to raise a green flag.

Claire Walsh bagged the third goal of the afternoon to rubber stamp Ballymac's passage through to the next round where they will play Kerry champions Southern Gaels.

