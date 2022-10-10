Mid Kerry make hard work of it but eventally see off Templenoe

Mid Kerry 0-13 Templenoe 0-11

Mid Kerry got there in the end. The route they took did not come recommended by Google Maps. It was neither scenic nor straightforward. It was instead an arduous journey. Unnecessarily arduous.

Even right at the end – deep in injury-time and the scoreboard showing them two ahead - Mid Kerry made incredibly hard work of clearing their lines after goalkeeper Sean Coffey had been fouled to win them a relieving free.

It’s a victory, but it wasn’t impressive. Yes, they’re into the last four, but Feale Rangers won’t have complained at being paired with them in the semi-final draw.

Outside of the result, the chief positive for Mid Kerry was their marshalling of Killian Spillane. The All-Ireland final impact sub did not score from play.

Pa Kilkenny stood himself in front of Spillane at 1pm and there he stayed for the afternoon. Half-back Jack Brosnan routinely swept in front of the pair. All roads into the Kerry forward were barricaded up.

It left Spillane a peripheral and frustrated figure, his Templenoe teammates having to resort to percentage passes to try and involve him.

A central plank in this Mid Kerry defensive effort was Mike Breen. The Kerry senior has had a horrid year on the injury front. He didn’t feature in Mid Kerry’s opening two group games and came off in their third.

Lasting the full hour here, for the body and head, will bring him on a ton.

Mid Kerry led 0-6 to 0-5 at half-time. The scoreline was a rubix cube.

Such was the incessant rain that fell during the opening period, the first port of call for Peter O’Sullivan’s Mid Kerry players upon returning to the dressing-room was to reach for the towel and dry themselves down. Their second port of call was to scratch their head in sheer perplexity as to how they were only one ahead.

After 18 minutes, the divisional side led 0-5 to 0-1. Another betraying scoreline.

Along with the five points they had kicked, Mid Kerry had left another four behind them. But it was more than just the chances missed, it was the sheer level of possession enjoyed. TheY quite literally owned the first 20 minutes.

Now, a four-point lead wasn’t nothing, but it should have been more. Much more.

To then compound this failure to translate possession and chances into scores, Templenoe went and kicked four-in-a-row in a seven-minute spell through Patrick Clifford, Stephen O’Sullivan (0-2, one free), and Tadgh Morley to tie proceedings.

As the first of these scores sailed between the opposition posts in the 20th minute, Adrian Spillane lay on the deck. Clutching the ankle that had forced him to depart their final group game two weeks ago, the Templenoe fear was that his day was done.

Eventually he got back on his feet. He hobbled for a bit. The hobble progressed to a stuttered stride. He kept going, Templenoe kept coming.

But for Eanna O’Connor’s free on the half hour mark - Mid Kerry’s first in 12 minutes - Templenoe would somehow have been on level footing at the break.

Mid Kerry’s malfunctioning kept pace at the change of ends. In the 10 minutes after half-time, they registered four wides. Down the other end, Morley, Adrian Spillane, and two Killian Spillane frees not only shoved Templenoe in front for the first time, it opened up a gap of three points.

Given the number of chances Mid Kerry were creating and given Templenoe were minus Gavin Crowley, the small little club situated between Sneem and Kenmare could hardly have believed the 0-9 to 0-6 scoreline.

Their graph, however, went no higher.

Of the quarter-final’s nine remaining scores, seven went to Mid Kerry.

Back-to-back white flags from midfielder Darren Houlihan had them level at 0-10 apiece on 49 minutes.

A Fiachra Clifford free edged them ahead on 52 minutes. Aidan Crowley leveled matters, but the final say was had by the divisional side as Liam Carey and Clifford finally got them to their desired destination.

Unconvincing, but still standing.

For Templenoe, attention returns to the club championship decider against Kerins O’Rahilly’s. It’s a final that could well end up deciding who represents Kerry in Munster should a divisional side lift the Bishop Moynihan Cup.

Scorers for Mid Kerry: F Clifford (0-1), E O’Connor (0-2 frees, 0-1 ‘45), D Houlihan (0-3 each); K Evans, K Dennehy, L Carey, J O’Connor (0-1 each).

Scorers for Templenoe: K Spillane (0-2 frees), S O’Sullivan (0-1 free), T Morley (0-2 each); B Crowley, P Clifford, A Spillane, A Crowley (0-1 free), C Crowley (0-1 each).

Mid Kerry: S Coffey (Beaufort); P Kilkenny (Glenbeigh/Glencar), P Wrenn (Miltown/Castlemaine), D Mangan (Laune Rangers); J Brosnan (Glenbeigh/Glencar), M Breen (Beaufort), E Clifford (Laune Rangers); C McGillicuddy (Glenbeigh/Glencar), D Houlihan (Cromane); C Kennedy (Beaufort), F Clifford (Laune Rangers), K Evans (Keel); K Dennehy (Beaufort), L Carey (Beaufort), E O’Connor (Miltown/Castlemaine).

Subs: J O’Connor (Beaufort) for Kennedy (HT); G Hassett (Laune Rangers) for Dennehy (39 mins); R Murphy (Beaufort) for McGillicuddy (43).

Templenoe: M Looney; M Hallissey, K O’Neill, J Rice; P Clifford, T Morley, B Crowley; T Spillane, A Spillane; M Casey, J Crowley Holland, C Crowley; S O’Sullivan, A Crowley, K Spillane.

Subs: K McCarthy for Rice (53 mins); C Hallissey for Casey (57).

Referee: P O’Sullivan.