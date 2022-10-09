Amy Lee the Seandún hero with injury-time penalty save

A tension filled semi-final was low-scoring but one hell of a game.
A late penalty by Keeva McCarthy for St Finbarr's is stopped by gaolkeeper Amy Lee, Seandun Pic; Larry Cummins

Therese O’Callaghan, Ovens

Cork Senior Camogie semi-final: Seandún 1-9 St Finbarr’s 0-9 

Never-say-die Seandún held off a fierce challenge from St Finbarr’s in Ovens on Sunday, as the defending champions progressed to meet Sarsfields in the SE Systems Cork senior camogie championship final.

Despite the contest being played in extremely testing conditions and the fact this tension filled semi-final was low-scoring, it shouldn’t in any way detract from it being one hell of a game.

Reliable goalkeeper Amy Lee emerged the hero in front of a large crowd, after she dived to her right to save a penalty in stoppage time from Keeva McCarthy. It was the second penalty the Togher side earned in this match, Orlaith Cahalane opting to take a point from their first penalty just after half-time when her side trailed 1-5 to 0-5.

Even though over half of the Seandún team lined out with their clubs on Saturday - Róisín De Faoite fell victim to injury - they never tired, and were never led following Amy O’Connor’s 16th-minute goal. The St Vincent’s ace just needed a sniff, and being the only major of this game, it proved significant.

St Finbarr’s created a lot of opportunities early on but they failed to capitalise. Orlaith Cahalane in particular, was very dangerous in the inside line. They were 0-3 to 0-2 in front before O’Connor’s green flag arrived - it came from Lee’s lengthy puck-out which was collected by Nicole Crean.

The titleholders built up a three-point advantage by half-time.

Twice St Finbarr’s, whose last appearance in the final was 2008, reduced the margin to one point. The scoreboard read 1-7 to 0-9 in the 50th minute, and they were still very much in touch. But they just couldn’t get their noses in front.

Seandún defended like the formidable unit they are known as, while O’Connor and Hickey frees gave them vital breathing space.

The drama continued right to the end.

When substitute Ella Wiggington Barrett was fouled for the late penalty, a replay looked to be on the cards, but county custodian Lee had other ideas.

Scorers for Seandún: A O’Connor (1-5, 0-4 frees), N Crean (free), K Hickey (free), H Ryan and L Homan (free) (0-1 each).

Scorers for St Finbarr’s: O Cahalane (0-5, 0-3 frees, 0-1 pen), K McCarthy (0-3 frees), N Olden (0-1).

SEANDÚN: A Lee (Na Piarsaigh); C O’Keeffe (St Vincent’s), L McKeogh (Blackrock), E Buckley (Na Piarsaigh); M Scannell (Bishopstown), N O’Leary (Brian Dillons), S K Brosnan (Brian Dillons, Capt); N Crean (St Vincent’s), K Hickey (Blackrock); L Homan (St Vincent’s), M Murphy (Blackrock), C Coleman (Na Piarsaigh); H Ryan (Blackrock), A O’Connor (St Vincent’s), S Mills (Blackrock).

Subs: E Curtin (Blackrock) for S Mills (40), M Coffey (Blackrock) for C Coleman (54).

ST FINBARR’S: C Hurley; S Punch, A Egan, G Cahalane; A Shannon, M Cahalane (Capt), A O’Neill; S McCartan, C Golden; K McCarthy, G O’Connor, H O’Leary; E Hurley, N Olden, O Cahalane.

Subs: E Wiggington Barrett for E Hurley (41).

Referee: David Copps (Ballyhea) 

