Louth SFC final goes to a replay after late McConnon heroics

ARDEE ST MARY’S 1-12 NEWTOWN BLUES 1-12

Dáire McConnon was his slippery self as he levelled the Louth senior final for Ardee St Mary’s against traditional Kingpins Newtown Blues at Clan Na Gael park in Dundalk.

The dreadful conditions on the day suited few but the Ardee marksman stood up when needed most to slalom his breathtaking effort over the ball to level an absolute enthralling encounter.

Neither side deserved to lose as the enthralling spectacle swung both ways right from the off.

McConnon found the net in the opening attack as Ardee, who were in search of their first Joe Ward title since 1995, got the perfect start but the Drogheda side showed their experience to sensationally lead at half time by 1-8 to 1-5.

John Kermode punched home the Blues goal before a run of five unanswered scores with the wind at their backs. Ardee would repeat that scoring sequence in the reversal after half-time to lead by two thanks to county star Liam Jackson.

However, Andy McDonnell inspired his side to level twice in a gritty display of leadership in the final dying moments. His block and appetite for work allowed Ciarán Downey to flourish. The Louth forward ended with five on the day.

With Ardee unable to get ahead they went behind in fact and Rob Carr looked to have won the game for the Blues after a never ending scramble of bodies. That whipped up the tension and McConnon held his nerve to level the absorbing showpiece.

Scorers for Ardee St Mary’s: D McConnon (1-2); T Jackson (0-3); C Gillespie (0-2, 2f), R Carroll (0-1 1m), K Moran (0-1), S Matthews (0-1), J Commins (0-1, 45’), L Jackson (0-1).

Scorers for Newtown Blues: C Downey (0-5,1f); J Kermode (1-0); R Carr (0-2); A McDonnell (0-1), C Judge (0-1), A Connor (0-1), F Donohoe (0-1), J Kelly (0-1).

Ardee St Mary's: J McGillick; C Keenan, D McKenny, PMcKenny; K Moran, K Faulkner, C Gillespie; RJ Callaghan, L Jackson; J Commins, S Matthews, T Jackson; C Keenan, D McConnon, R Rooney.

Subs: R Carroll for Rooney (ht), R Leavy for Callaghan (42), Dean Matthews for Commins (50), C Gillespie for S Matthews (54), D Clarke for T Jackson (58).

Newtown Blues: J McDonnell; C Ayson, C Cluskey Kelly, E Carolan; A Connor, J Connolly, F Donohoe; C Reid, A McDonnell; D Nally, C Judge, C Downey; J Kelly, J Kermode, R Carr.

Subs: C Moore for Ayson (40), C Branagan for Kermode (47), I Connor for Reid (57), D McNamara for Kelly (60).

Referee: U McElroy (Kilkerley Emmets).