Kiladanagan edge past Drom and Inch to reach Tipp final

KILADANGAN 1-21

DROM and INCH 1-17

It was into the arms of FBD Semple Stadium chief steward Robert Ryan that a delighted but relieved Kiladangan mentor and Wexford manager Darragh Egan jumped at Dan O’Meara’s result-clinching goal.

The 2020 champions had been the better team for the majority of this semi-final but it was only with that score from the substitute that they could breathe easy.

A 65 from Seamus Callanan, looking as sharp as ever as he contributed 1-9, and a Thomas Nolan effort from play had brought Drom and Inch to within a couple of points of Kiladangan in additional time.

And oh how Kiladangan would have kicked themselves had they been caught or even forced into extra-time. Paul Flynn and Willie Connors had shots saved by Eoin Collins in the second half and O’Meara had pinged the crossbar.

With the exception of a couple of frees, their long-range shooting was their saving grace after half-time and the panic buttons remained unpushed when Callanan pounced for a goal seconds after the resumption just after Nolan’s initial attempt was denied by Barry Hogan.

But much like Upperchurch-Drombane in the opening semi-final in Thurles, Drom and Inch didn’t score enough from play in the second half. Besides Callanan’s goal, they managed just two points outside of frees.

They trailed 0-14 to 0-10 at half-time and there wasn’t enough flow to their attacks, although that had much to do with the shifts put in by David Sweeney who was firefighting well against Callanan and Kiladangan captain Alan Flynn at centre-back.

This game escaped much of the deluge that had dimmed the curtain-raiser and it was no surprise that the fare was a step up. The teams were level on six occasions in the opening 23 minutes as Drom and Inch favoured a more direct style and Kiladangan, if they weren’t shooting from distance, were running at Drom and Inch’s middle.

Callanan looked in mean form and had two points from play to his name inside the opening 16 minutes while his fellow forwards Thomas Ryan and David Collins looked hungry too.

However, Kiladangan’s attacking unit had more appetite for work, particularly when they were without the ball. Twice, they forced Drom and Inch defenders into conceding frees for overcarrying and Bryan McLoughney duly ensured the pressure was shown on the scoreboard. Podge Campion, one of Drom and Inch’s best performers in the championship to this point, was clearly targetted and Seán Hayes’ dynamism was a test for him.

Kiladangan went ahead for the second time in the game in the 25th minute as Willie Connors converted a shot from an acute angle. Alan Flynn followed it up with another from a free after a third Drom and Inch overcarry and while Nolan hit back with one the last three scores of the half were Kiladangan’s.

Joe Gallagher’s second point put the 2020 champions two points to the good before McLoughney posted a beautiful effort from distance. Paul Flynn became the sixth Kiladangan forward to score from play in additional time.

Scorers for Kiladangan: B. McLoughney (0-9, 5 frees, 1 65); S. Hayes, J. Gallagher (0-3 each); D. O’Meara (1-0); A. Flynn (frees), P. Flynn (0-2 each); B. Seymour, W. Connors (0-1 each).

Scorers for Drom and Inch: S. Callanan (1-9, 0-6 frees, 0-1 65); T. Nolan (0-4); D. Collins (0-3); J. Ryan (0-1).

KILADANGAN: B. Hogan; J. O’Meara, D. Sweeney, J. Quigley; K. Hassett, A. Flynn (c), S. Nolan; T. Gallagher, T. O’Meara; J. Gallagher, S. Hayes, P. Flynn; B. McLoughney, B. Seymour, W. Connors.

Subs for Kiladangan: D. O’Meara for B. Seymour (50); F, Hayes for T. O’Meara (56); R. Gleeson for B. McLoughney (60+2).

DROM and INCH: E. Collins, S. Nolan, M. Campion, L. Ryan; F. Purcell, P. Campion, K. Hassett; J. Campion, L. Campion; R. Long, J. Ryan, J. Moloney; D. Collins, S. Callanan (c), T. Nolan.

Sub for Drom and Inch: T. Cahill for R. Long (52).

Referee: J. Dooley (Thurles Gaels).