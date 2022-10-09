City Hurling title delight for Nemo Rangers

City Division JAHC final: Nemo Rangers 0-13 Brian Dillons 1-6

Nemo Rangers will play their hurling in the Co Premier JHC next season after seeing off the challenge of Brian Dillons in Ballinlough on Sunday to win Seandun's Junior A Hurling Championship final.

Dillons came late with a surge but the Trabeg side saw it out in tough conditions to claim their 14th Junior A hurling crown.

Not surprisingly scores were at a premium in the early exchanges with only a point in the first 12 minutes. Eventually, Nemo Rangers' greater physicality and fitness began to tell, not least with Cork footballer Kevin O'Donovan, who landed three points in succession to put his side into a 0-6 to 0-2 half time lead.

Tensions sim,mered throughout that first period and continued after the break with referee Cathal Egan having his hands full. Nemo started the second half as they finished the first, confident and creating opportunities for their forwards. Conversely, Dillons were starting to accumulate a number of frustrating wides and with each wayward effort Nemo’s confidence grew.

Referee Egan began to flash yellow cards and it wasn’t only the players who were feeling the heat with both sidelines having to be separated on more than one occasion.

O'Donovan was booked for a high challenge and soon after Dillons' sub John Horgan followed him into the book. It seemed inevitable that a red would follow soon and so it proved with Nemo’s Ronan Dalton appearing to strike a Dillons player.

Down to 14 men, Nemo were vulnerable, even with a commanding lead. Brian Dillons sub James Murphy put the game back in the mixer in the 52nd minute with a goal following a scramble, reducing the leeway to five points (0-12 to 1-4)

Dillons had another great goal scoring chance only moments later when Kevin Varian went clean through but put his effort wide of the mark.

Nemo steadied the ship though and a couple of vital points from sub Shane Horgan slowed Brian Dillons late momentum.

Scorers for Nemo: K O’Donovan (0-4), P Collins (0-3), S Horgan (0-3, 2f), C Horgan (0-2), R Dalton (0-1).

Scorers for Brian Dillons: M Brennan (0-4, 2f), J Murphy (1-0), D Rodgers and K Varian (0-1 each).

NEMO RANGERS: J Masters; S Cronin, C O’Donovan, J Cowhig; P Morgan, A O’Donovan, B Murphy; E Dilloughrey, B Cripps; J Coogan, P Collins, K O’Donovan; R Dalton, J Horgan, C Horgan.

Subs: S Horgan for J Coogan (38), M Cronin for E Dilloughrey (49), C Kiely for J Horgan (59).

BRIAN DILLONS: A Murphy; D Cremin, J Feehan, J Noonan; R Murphy, D Brosnan, D O’Donoghue; C McCarthy, K McCormick; G Duggan, T Lawrence, D McCormick; M Brennan, C Brosnan, K Varian.

Subs: D Rodgers for D McCormick (36), J Murphy for G Duggan (49),J Horgan for C Brosnan (59).

Referee: C Egan (Glen Rovers).