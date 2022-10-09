East Kerry made to work by Kenmare before securing semi spot

East Kerry 0-13 Kenmare Shamrocks 1-7

East Kerry are an hour from the county final everybody and its mother is expecting them to win. Their passage to the last four, though, has seen a bulb or three removed from their aura of invincibility.

There were 38 minutes on the clock when East Kerry hit the front for the first time. And but for the width of the post in the fourth minute of second half stoppages, they’d have been dragged to extra-time.

Kenmare made them sweat. Kenmare made them look catchable. Kenmare have given their semi-final opponents Dingle further reason to believe.

When Dara Roche kicked a beauty to nudge the divisional outfit ahead for the first time eight minutes into the second-half, you sensed East Kerry would kick on from there. The collective opening up of the shoulders never came, though. There was no march to victory.

And for all of David Clifford’s third quarter wonder, which included a pair of points from play, a mark and a free, Kenmare were still alive as we headed for injury-time.

And what a dramatic five minutes of injury-time we had. The entertainment barometer rose significantly when Kenmare forward Paul O’Connor’s floated delivery into the danger area was punched against the East Kerry post by Dan McCarthy.

O’Connor floated in a second delivery a minute or so later, this one commandingly taken down by East Kerry goalkeeper Shane Ryan.

It is possible that Kenmare’s post-mortem will reflect not on the missed goal chance at the death, but rather the Sean O’Shea penalty call they didn’t get earlier in the half. O’Shea cut a disgusted figure when remonstrating with referee Billy O’Shea that his wrist had been held by Jack Sherwood when going for the ball.

Where Kenmare were more grateful than disgruntled was having their noses marginally in front at the break (1-3 to 0-5). Sure there would have been an ounce of regret over the six wides kicked. Equally, though, they had to be thankful for having survived four East Kerry goal chances. One of those chances did actually end up in the Kenmare net, palmed home by Donal O’Sullivan, but was ruled out for a square ball.

Of the other three East Kerry goal raids, the outstanding chance fell to Paudie Clifford. His low drive was superbly deflected out for a ‘45 by goalkeeper Kieran Fitzgibbon.

David Clifford and his quick hands provided the assist for both these green flag openings. There was also a 23rd minute snatched point after Kenmare had cheaply coughed up possession. Outside of that, though, his first-half involvements were not of a standout variety. That changed immeasurably upon the change of ends.

Clifford and East Kerry had found themselves in the unusual position of chasing, rather than being chased, for the opening half an hour.

What had them on the backfoot was the second minute Kenmare penalty converted by Paul O’Connor after David Hallissey had been fouled.

East Kerry were back level on 23 minutes, 1-1 to 0-4. But just when you thought the county championship favourites were poised to hit the front, Seán O’Shea (free) and Stephen O’Brien nudged Kenmare two ahead.

East Kerry eventually moved themselves into pole position on 38 minutes (0-8 to 1-4), Dara Roche’s point-taking and Clifford’s ability to win possession and frees swinging the game in their favour early in the second half.

But, as we said, they never got free from Kenmare’s shackles. This quarter-final was twice more level. The winners had to grind and grunt all the way to the finish line. Who knows, it might have been exactly what they needed.

Up next for Jerry O’Sullivan’s side is a rematch with Dingle, who they had five to spare over in the group phase.

Feale Rangers and Mid Kerry meet in the other semi.

A not so clearcut Kerry championship anymore.

Scorers for East Kerry: D Clifford (0-7, 0-3 frees, 0-1 mark); D Roche (0-4, 0-2 frees); R Buckley, P Clifford (0-1 each).

Scores for Kenmare Shamrocks: S O’Shea (0-5, 0-3 frees, 0-1 ‘45); P O’Connor (1-0, 1-0 pen); D Hallissey, S O’Brien (0-1 each).

East Kerry: S Ryan (Rathmore); P Warren (Gneeveguilla), P Murphy (Rathmore), C O’Donoghue (Glenflesk); J Lyne (Legion), J Sherwood (Firies), D O’Brien (Glenflesk); R Buckley (Listry), P Lucey (Legion); R Murphy (Listry), P Clifford (Fossa), D Lyne (Legion); D Clifford (Fossa) D Roche (Glenflesk), D O’Sullivan (Kilgarvan).

Subs: C Gammell (Legion) for Lucey (HT); P Darcy (Glenflesk) for O’Sullivan (47); P O’Shea (Kilcummin) for J Lyne (60).

Kenmare Shamrocks: K Fitzgibbon; C O’Sullivan, D Crowley, J McCarthy; D McCarthy, D O’Shea, T O’Sullivan; D Hallissey, K O’Sullivan; S O’Sullivan, J Lehane, T Cronin; P O’Connor, S O’Shea, S O’Brien.

Subs: P O’Brien for Lehane (54); R O’Sullivan for S O’Sullivan (57).

Referee: B O’Shea.