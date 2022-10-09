Cahill hits 1-4 as Kilruane qualify for first Tipp final in 36 years

KILRUANE MacDONAGHS 2-17 UPPERCHURCH-DROMBANE 1-14

Jerome Cahill’s 1-4 was vital for Kilruane MacDonaghs in qualifying for their first Tipperary senior final in 36 years on Sunday afternoon.

Senior double-chasing Upperchurch-Drombane were doughty, but Kilruane led from the sixth minute until the final whistle and always appeared the slicker team in a drenched FBD Semple Stadium.

Cahill was outstanding in the first half, scoring a goal and assisting another. He opened his personal account in the sixth minute to put Kilruane a point up and his anticipation earned him a goal in the 13th minute. Ciaran Shortt had just made a great save from a skipping Thomas Cleary shot but Kian O’Kelly kept the attack alive and just as Shortt was gathering the ball to his hand Cahill pounced to push the ball past the Upperchurch goalkeeper.

Understandably in the adverse conditions, Upperchurch were struggling to knit moves together but the departure of Kilruane full-back Jack Peters with an injury gave them some hope. In the 19th minute, they were six points in arrears but had whittled it down to a solitary point less than seven minutes later.

Jack Butler found the net after his initial save was smothered by Páidí Williams. Butler was given far too much freedom by the Kilruane cover to solo in on Williams but such were the difficulties they faced with Peters having had to make way.

Kilruane’s response, however, was excellent. Cahill sent over his second point and he teed up Willie Cleary for another seconds later. Then came Cian Darcy’s bullet goal, the corner-forward unwinding from the right side after Cahill provided a perfect hand-pass.

Dean Carew was introduced at the interval to tag Cahill but the 23-year-old was scoring his third point in the second minute of the new half. His fourth came in the 35th minute, taking down a ball at the edge of the square and eventually sending it over the bar.

Upperchurch-Drombane did reduce the margin to four in the 52nd minute but they were predominantly dependent on frees and two points from play was never going to be enough to trouble Kilruane who twice went close with goal chances in the final 10 minutes, a strike from O’Kelly just fizzing wide.

Scores from Willie Cleary and Thomas Cleary in the closing stages eased any tensions in the Kilruane ranks and ensured the club would break their final duck going back to 1986 when they were defending All-Ireland champions.

Scorers for Kilruane MacDonaghs: J. Cahill (1-4); W. Cleary (0-7, 2 frees, 2 65s); C. Darcy (1-1); M. O’Neill (0-2); S. Hennessy, K. O’Kelly, T Cleary (0-1 each).

Scorers for Upperchurch-Drombane: P. Greene (0-7, 6 frees); J. Butler (1-1); C. Ryan, G. Ryan (frees) (0-2 each); L. Shanahan, N. Grant, G. Ryan (free) (0-1 each).

KILRUANE MacDONAGHS: P. Williams; E. Hogan, J. Peter, J. Cleary; K. Cahill, N. O’Meara, C. Austin; A, Morgan, M. O’Neill; C. Darcy, S. McAdams, W. Cleary; J. Cahill (c), K. O’Kelly, T. Cleary.

Subs: S. Hennessy for J. Peter (inj 15); B. O’Meara for C. Austin (52).

UPPERCHURCH-DROMBANE: C. Shortt; G. Grant (c), G. Ryan; K. Ryan, M. Lavery, A. O’Donoghue; D. Grant, A. Ryan; P. Ryan, C. Ryan, P. Shanahan; L. Shanahan, P. Greene, J. Butler.

Subs: D. Carew for P. Ryan (h-t); N. Grant for D. Grant (42); S. Ryan for A. O’Donoghue (52).

Referee: C. Doyle (Silvermines).