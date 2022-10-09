Sarsfields through to Cork camogie final after win over Inniscarra

Sarsfields qualified for the SE Systems Cork senior camogie championship final, the 2019 champions battling past Inniscarra at Ovens
EYES ON THE BALL: Ava Fitzgerald, Sarsfields,  makes a clearance in the final seconds of the game against Inniscarra Pic: Larry Cummins

Sun, 09 Oct, 2022 - 15:25
Therese O’Callaghan

Sarsfields 2-11 Inniscarra 2-9

Sarsfields qualified for the SE Systems Cork senior camogie championship final, the 2019 champions battling past Inniscarra at Ovens on Sunday. In spite of exceptionally testing conditions, both teams produced a highly entertaining encounter.

Sarsfields were 1-6 to 0-7 in arrears at the break but, turning to play with the advantage of a cross-wind, a pair of goals in the final quarter from free-taker Cliona Lynch proved to be crucial.

The first green flag, even if fortuitous, was a well-struck placed ball from marginally inside the ’65 but out by the sideline that went all the way to the net in the 49th minute. The second major - from nearer the 30 metre line - was fired to the roof of the net five minutes from time.

Lynch emerged chief scorer for the Riverstown side, closing with 2-7.

Incidentally, Inniscarra’s top finisher Joanne Casey equalled Lynch on the scoreboard.

An evenly contested first quarter saw the teams tied 0-2 apiece, Sarsfields then moved into the lead through Lynch and Katlyn Sheehan points.

Casey gave Inniscarra a timely response, her goal coming after a huge puck out from Caoimhe Buckley to Rebecca Quigley was finished past Molly Lynch in the 25th minute.

With both defences on top, Sarsfields were without touching distance at the break, just two behind.

Inniscarra, who are no strangers to the big day, managed to keep their two-point margin intact, 1-8 to 0-9 at the three-quarter stage.

Hollie Herlihy, recovered from injury, was introduced to good effect for Sarsfields at the break as Lynch hit 2-2 in quick succession, 2-11 to 1-8.

The drama wasn’t over yet.

Casey, set up by Erin Looney, shot a fantastic goal from a tight angle two minutes from time, and when she followed with a free, Sarsfields held a dangerous two-point lead.

The east Cork outfit were forced to dig deep. They duly held on.

Both sides had to overcome the unavailability of key players - most notable was Sarsfields Olivia McAllen and Katie O’Mahony from Inniscarra - both county players and both missing out because of cruciate injuries.

Scorers for Sarsfields: C Lynch (2-7, 2-6 frees), L Allen, K Sheehan, O Mullins and H Herlihy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Inniscarra: J Casey (2-7, 0-4 frees, 0-1 45), E Looney and A Sheehan (0-1 each).

SARSFIELDS: M Lynch; E Casey, E Murphy. R Elliott; A McNamara, M Sheehan, M Mullins; A Fitzgerald, C Lynch; E Woods, L Allen, C Mullins (Capt); O Mullins, S Desmond, K Sheehan.

Subs: H Herlihy for E Woods (half-time), S Hurley for M Sheehan (43), K Fennesy for S Desmond (55).

INNISCARRA: C Buckley; C Looney, C Ring, J Burke; Á O’Regan, R Buckley, A Kavanagh (Capt), S O’Callaghan, E Looney; R Murphy, C Keane, A Sheehan; E Crowley, R Quigley, J Casey.

Subs: M Lyons for R Murphy (49), L Desmond for S O’Callaghan (49), A Dineen for J Burke (59).

Referee: Niall O’Neill (Midleton).

