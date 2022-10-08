Coleman goal the difference for Doon 

They edged out Kildimo-Pallaskenry for a place in the last four in Limerick. 
Coleman goal the difference for Doon 

Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Sat, 08 Oct, 2022 - 21:49
John Keogh

Doon 1-20 

Kildimo-Pallaskenry 0-19 

Doon are into the semi-finals of the Limerick SHC after a 1-20 to 0-19 victory over Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Kilmallock.

They were pushed all the way in a game that was tight for large periods with Dean Coleman’s 38th minute goal proving crucial.

The introduction of county players Barry Murphy, Adam English off the bench at half time was pivotal in reversing Doon’s fortunes.

Kildimo-Pallaskenry were reliant on placed balls from Shaun Barry, as well as Kyle Hayes and Darren O’Connell from play.

Barry sent over six of their nine points in the opening half hour that saw them to a one-point advantage.

Doon were a different animal at the restart with three English frees and one from Cormac Ryan putting them 0-12 to 0-9 ahead.

Then came Coleman’s goal. Eddie Stokes and Jack Ryan combined to put Coleman into a bit of space and he was deadly with a finish from 14 metres into the bottom corner of the net.

Patrick Cummins then advanced the lead to seven but, to their credit, Kildimo-Pallaskenry responded with two Barry frees before Richie English restored Doon’s dominance.

However, they could never get clear from a gallant Kildimo-Pallaskenry effort. Doon’s lead was whittled down to one late on but a glorious Adam English score from play calmed nerves.

Eddie Stokes and Adam English again found the target in added time to seal a four-point victory and a spot in the last four for Doon.

Scorers – Doon: A English 0-6 (5nf), D Coleman 1-1 (1f), P Cummins 0-4, D O’Donovan (1 s/l), E Stokes and C Ryan (1f, 1 ’65) 0-2 each, K Maher, R English and C Thomas 0-1 each Scorers – Kildimo-Pallaskenry: S Barry 0-13 (11f, 1 s/l, 1 ’65), K Hayes and D O’Connell 0-2 each, B O’Connell and C Downes 0-1 each.

Doon: T Lynch; J Cummins, T Hayes, C Thomas; P Cummins, R English; J Ryan; D O’Donovan, C Ryan; K Maher, P Ryan, E Stokes; D Coleman, D Stapleton, J Ryan.

Subs: A English for K Maher (h-t), B Murphy for Stapleton (h-t), J Ryan for C O’Donovan (h-t), J Cummins for O’Brien (49 inj), G Thomas for Coleman (61), C O’Donovan for C Ryan (64).

Kildimo-Pallaskenry; J Chawke; L O’Keeffe, C Hayes, T McCarthy; D Fitzgerald, J Mullane, C Downes; S Barry, P Nash; J O’Keeffe, L Griffin, C Staff; D O’Connell, K Hayes, B O’Connell.

Subs: P Hartigan for J O’Keeffe (40), D Corrigan for Staff (56).

Referee: M Sexten (Bruree).

