Kerry champions Stacks shocked by Feale Rangers in extra-time epic

The holders were dumped out by a battling Rangers side. 
SATISFACTION: Martin Stack celebrates at the final whistle. 

Sat, 08 Oct, 2022 - 19:51
Murt Murphy, Tralee

Garveys SuperValu SFC quarter-final 

Austin Stacks 0-12 

Feale Rangers 1-12 (AET) 

Feale Rangers produced the shock of this year’s Kerry Senior Football Championship when they dumped the champions Austin Stacks out at the quarter-final stage when they came good in extra time.

It was fully merited against a Stacks side who missed a number of regulars but on the night they had every chance of winning this contest. Feale Rangers were wasteful in both halves but when it mattered most, Rangers were the better side. 

They dominated periods of the second half with Barry Mahony being the central figure. Even the introduction of Kieran Donaghy failed to ignite the Rockies and though they tried to the end they were a beaten docket.

The sides finished level at 0-9 apiece at the end of normal time but Feale Rangers took over in extra time and the crucial score came in the second minute of the opening half. Barry Mahony found brother Rory who placed Martin Stack and he crossed for Darragh Lynch to knock it into the net. 

Stacks reduced the deficit to just two points with scores from Sean Quilter and Gearóid Fitzgerald but Rangers were not to be denied as Martin Stack kicked the final two points. And, though Sean Quilter got a late consolation free, it was too little too late.

Feale Rangers started well and forced a number of Austin Stack turnovers as they kicked early points from Shane Stack from play and a free from their top marksman Martin Stack with the champions not scoring until the eighth minute when Shane O’Callaghan kicking a superb opener.

Feale Rangers enjoyed plenty of possession but the end product was poor and Stacks slowly got back into the contest with Mike O’Donnell doing well at midfield but the stand-out player on the pitch was Joe McDonagh Cup hurler Barry Mahony. 

Conor Horan leveled the contest before Feale Rangers missed a succession of scoring chances, kicking five wides on the trot including a scoreable free.

SHANKE AND BAKE: Feale’s Donnacha Maher puts Kieran Donaghy of Austin Stacks under pressure. 

Stacks were always going to enjoy a purple patch and Mike O’Donnell and Shane O’Callaghan points saw them move 0-5 to 0-3 in front after 25 minutes of a low-scoring half. 

Feale Rangers eventually got a point from a Martin Stack free before Wayne Guthrie landed a long range free as Stacks led 0-5 to 0-3 at half time.

The sides swapped scores throughout the second half but when Darragh Lynch kicked Feale Rangers into a 0-9 to 0-8 lead in the 59th minute it looked curtains for Stacks. Greg Horan leveled to force extra time but Feale Rangers proved that underdogs can upset the hot favourites when the work rate matches desire.

Scorers for Feale Rangers: M Stack (0-5, 2fs), D Lynch (1-1), B Mahony (0-3,1f), R Mahony (0-2), S Stack (0-1).

Scorers for Austin Stacks: M O’Donnell (1f) and S Quilter (1f) (0-3) each, S O’Callaghan (0-2), W Guthrie (1f), G Horan, C Horan and G Fitzgerald (0-1 each) 

Austin Stacks: Wayne Guthrie, Colin Griffin, Jack O’Shea, Ronan Shanahan, Greg Horan, Conor Jordan, Paul O’Sullivan, Michael O’Donnell, Barry Shanahan, Armin Heinrich, Michael O’Gara, Conor Horan, Shane O’Callaghan, Adam Curran, David Mannix Subs: Sean Quilter for C Horan (h/t), Kieran Donaghy for David Mannix (46), Fiachna Mangan for R Shanahan (57), Barry Walsh for Jack O’Shea (e/t), Eoghan Carroll for M O’Gara (e/t), Gearóid Fitzgerald for P O’Sullivan (e/t).

Feale Rangers: Cathal Keane (Listowel Emmets), Donnacha Maher (Duagh), Eddie Browne (Listowel Emmets), Aaron O’Connor (Duagh), Conor O’Keeffe (Finuge), Ger McCarthy (Listowel Emmets), Niall Collins (Listowel Emmets), Bryan Sweeney (Listowel Emmets), Cillian Trant (St Senans), Thomas Scanlon (Duagh), Barry Mahony (St Senans), Shane Stack (Moyvane), David Keane (Listowel Emmets), Martin Stack (Moyvane), Seán Keane (Listowel Emmets) 

Subs: Rory Mahony (St Senans) for S Keane (h/t), Jamie McVeigh (Listowel Emmets) for Tom Scanlon (50), Sean Weir (St Senans ) for S Keane (4), Darragh Lynch (Listowel Emmets) for S Stack (58), Senan Ó Caoimh for G McCarthy (60+2), Ciaran Pierce (Listowel Emmets) for C O’Keeffe (inj e/t)

Referee: Brendan Brosnan (Glenflesk)

