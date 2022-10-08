Mountbellew/Moylough dump out Corofin to reach Galway SFC semis

Champions Mountbellew/Moylough remain in course to retain their Galway SFC crown after seeing off the challenge of former All-Ireland champions Corofin by a point in a repeat of last year’s final to advance to the semi-finals.

Barry McHugh was the hero for the champions as he landed 10 points as they edged out Corofin by 0-15 to 1-11 at Tuam Stadium.

It’s the third year in a row that Val Daly’s side have beaten Corofin, having ended their run of seven county titles and three successive all-Ireland crowns when they defeated them in 2020.

The sides were level nine times in this quarter-final, turning around deadlocked at 0-7 apiece and there was little between them in the third quarter before Mike Farragher scored the only goal of the game after 48 minutes to lead by 1-9 to 0-11.

But McHugh steered the champions back on course and after Darragh Silke levelled for Corofin in the 59th minute, McHugh kept his nerve to land a free two minutes into injury-time and send them into the last four.

They will be joined there by John O’Mahony’s Salthill/Knocknacarra, who just about did enough to pip Tuam Stars by 1-11 to 2-7 to advance to the semi-finals. The former Galway All-Ireland winning manager, in his first year in charge of a Salthill/Knocknacarra bidding for their first title since they won their third crown in 2012, saw his charges advance despite losing county star Rob Finnerty to a back injury at the interval.

Salthill, having played with the wind, led by 1-7 to 1-5 at that stage after Brian Conlon found the net for them just before the break after Noel Henry got a goal for Tuam Stars after seven minutes.

A goal from a penalty from Jamie Murphy four minutes after the restart pushed Tuam Stars, the most prolific winners of the Galway title but without a crown since 1994, but Tommo Culhane led the Salthill battle and with Tuam reduced to 13 men in the closing stages when Seamus Kelly was sent off and Cormac McWalter was black-carded, O’Mahony’s charges held on to win by a point.

The other two quarter-finals between Damien Comer’s Annaghdown and St Michael’s, and Sean Kelly’s Moycullen against Claregalway, will take place on Sunday.