Donegal GAA chiefs postpone all adult games

Donegal GAA have postponed all adult games including their senior football final as a mark of respect to the lives lost in the service station tragedy in Creeslough on Friday.
The clash between St Eunan’s and Naomh Conaill was due to take place in Ballybofey on Sunday afternoon but has been postponed to a later date, likely next weekend.
A message on the Donegal GAA website published late on Friday night read: “The extent of fatalities and injuries at the terrible explosion this evening is not yet clear but there is little doubt that a tragedy of epic proportions is unfolding.
“The thoughts and prayers of everyone involved with CLG Dhún na nGall are with the community of Creeslough, the hardworking emergency services and the Gaels of CLG Naomh Micheál at this terrible time.
“Ba mhaith linn ár mbeannachtaí a sheoladh chuig gach duine atá buailte mar gheall ar an tragóid seo ar an Chraoslach. Suaimhneas síoraí daofa uilig.
“All Donegal club championship games this weekend are being cancelled including the four county finals tomorrow afternoon and on Sunday.”