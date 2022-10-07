No double jeopardy in embracing the narrative, says Barrs boss Cunningham

"We were all hearing that kind of talk, you can’t brush it under the carpet in any way shape or form."
ROLLING ON: St Finbarr's manager Ger Cunningham, right, and Ben Cunningham of St Finbarr's after their side's victory in the Cork County Premier Senior Club Hurling Championship Semi-Final match between St Finbarr's and Newtownshandrum at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in Cork. Pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Fri, 07 Oct, 2022 - 20:28
Eoghan Cormican

St Finbarr’s hurling manager Ger Cunningham has told his players to embrace the “double” narrative that has engulfed the club.

The Barrs, for the first time since 1993, are involved in both of this month’s Cork premier senior finals, with the hurlers hoping to complete the first leg of a blue double when they meet city rivals Blackrock on Sunday week.

1982 was the last occasion the Togher club took ownership of the Sean Óg Murphy and Andy Scannell Cups in the same season, with talk of a fresh Barrs double growing louder and louder in recent weeks.

“If there is a narrative going around, and we were all hearing that kind of talk, you can’t brush it under the carpet in any way shape or form,” said Cunningham.

“We tried to get the lads to embrace what was going on, because it is fantastic and we haven’t had it since the 90s and 80s when we were last involved in two finals, and to feed off the momentum and the energy from it, but not to let it distract them in any way shape or form.

“We had to discuss it and talk about it, but the lads are hopefully able to park it when it needs to be parked.” Cunningham reported a clean bill of health ahead of the decider on Sunday week. All five dual players that featured in last weekend’s football semi-final against Castlehaven came through the 2-17 to 1-16 win injury-free. The game was the dual cohort’s ninth in 11 weeks.

“[The two managements] have to cooperate. We have to mind the players, they are the priority. There is no point us arguing or fighting over players. We must look after them. What’s right for them is the golden rule.”

