Courcey keen to continue moving on up, in keeping with the times

Ever since the restructure of the Cork county championships in 2020, a very clear pattern has emerged.

In the three seasons of the new format, it has almost become the rule, rather than the exception, for county champions to reach the final of the higher grade they were promoted to at the first attempt.

Starting from the bottom of the ladder and working our way up, you had 2019 junior hurling champions Russell Rovers make the final of the lower intermediate grade the following year.

The team that succeeded them as junior champions, Lisgoold, went one better by winning the lower intermediate at the first attempt last winter. Indeed, the East Cork side very nearly secured a third consecutive county final appearance in recent weeks, losing out to Cloughduv after extra-time in their intermediate A semi-final.

Staying out in East Cork, recent additions to Castlemartyr’s ever-growing roll of honour read as follows: 2020 lower intermediate champions, 2021 intermediate A winners, and, subject to possible upgrading on Sunday week, 2022 premier intermediate finalists.

This squirrelling up the Cork ladder has not been exclusive to the hurling fraternity. The Iveleary footballers won junior and intermediate A county titles within the space of four months last year. And no more than Lisgoold, they came mightily close to a three-in-a-row of county final appearances when finishing three points shy of Bantry in last weekend’s premier intermediate penultimate round clash.

Of all the teams to achieve back-to-back county final appearances at different grades, none have been operating as high up the food chain as Courcey Rovers.

The men from down around Ballinspittle were crowned premier intermediate hurling champions last November. Tomorrow afternoon at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, they will look to bookend their 11-month stay in the Senior A grade by moving on to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Manager Seán Guiheen, having been at the helm for the past two seasons, is as well placed as any to give his take on why so many county championship winning teams in Cork are succeeding in blazing a trail through the higher grade they were promoted to only the season previous.

One factor is of course the additional tiers created during the 2020 restructure. Hurling went from having three grades above junior to five, while the number of football competitions rose to four.

This increase in the number of grades and the corresponding reduction in the number of teams per grade has meant less of a jump in quality when backpacking from one tier to the next.

The other obvious factor, as Guiheen sees it, is the momentum and belief derived from winning a county.

“I imagine if you ask any of the other clubs who are in the same boat as us, they too will say momentum. There is a pep in the step the year after you win a county. There is greater belief in the camp, as well,” said Guiheen.

“The buy-in this year has been phenomenal. The lads are confident in themselves, they believe in themselves. There’s also a fierce trust among the panel after winning a county.”

Arriving up from a lower grade also lends itself to a lack of pressure. All eyes are on the previous year’s beaten finalists and semi-finalists, as well as the team relegated from above. There’s nobody paying a whole pile of attention to the promoted newbies.

“The shackles are off,” Guiheen continued. “We tended to be the underdogs in nearly every game we played this year. That puts pressure on the opposition. It is a lot easier to play when expectation is less and you are not supposed to win.

“We know we are the raging underdogs on Sunday and we know we are coming up against the raging hot favourites in Fr O’Neill’s, but we are in a good place and we are happy in ourselves. We’re enjoying the journey.”

They don’t need telling, though, that said journey could grind to a halt at any moment. Should they fail to avoid a second defeat of the season by Fr O’Neill’s, there’s absolutely no guarantee they’ll find a path back to this stage of the championship in 2023 or beyond.

“You could be playing club for five, 10, or 15 years and you might never get the opportunity to play in a county final. We are very fortunate to be in our second in two years. For players, management, and the community, the excitement that creates is just a great feeling.

“Even when you drive down, there is bunting in the village, people are out waving at you, and you’ll have a chat with them about the game.

“But you have got to make the most of it when you are there.”