Ray Dempsey announced as new Limerick senior football manager 

Knockmore’s Ray Dempsey has been appointed the new Limerick senior football manager for the next two seasons.
Former Mayo footballer Dempsey, who was recently interviewed for the senior position in his native county, succeeds Billy Lee who stepped down due to work commitments.
After bringing his club Knockmore to back-to-back Mayo SFC titles, Dempsey will lead Limerick in a Division 2 campaign next season. Limerick also have a Munster semi-final bye in tomorrow week’s provincial championship draws.
A statement from Limerick GAA this afternoon read: “The Executive Committee are delighted to confirm the appointment of Ray Dempsey as the new Limerick Senior Football Manager subject to ratification by both the Football and County Committees.
“Ray has vast experience with his club Knockmore winning the past two Mayo Senior Football Championships and has previously managed Mayo Minor and Under 21 Football Teams and will come to Limerick on a 2year Term. Ray also had an impressive playing career with Mayo commanding 64 appearances.
“Details of his back-room team will be announced in the coming weeks.” Dempsey said: “I am looking forward to the challenge and am hugely excited to be working with the group of players and building on their achievements of the last number of years.”