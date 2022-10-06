O'Rourke reveals he took early retirement to become Meath boss

Colm O'Rourke has revealed that he effectively took early retirement to become Meath manager but has insisted he doesn't view it as a sacrifice.

O'Rourke will shortly retire from his job as a school principal at St Pat's Classical School in Navan. The 64-year-old said he had initially planned to remain in the position for longer but will now 'give my full attention to this job' with Meath.

"I think the demands of this (Meath) job are too great to try to also hold down some of the employment I have had in the past, so I will be giving up everything to try and concentrate on this," said O'Rourke, who has also left his Sunday Game analyst role.

"I always felt that when you are in for something, you are in fully or not at all. When you are fully immersed in it, then the chances are you are going to do it better.

"It's no big sacrifice for me, I'm really looking forward to it. I'm really saddened leaving St Pat's after 42 years in it. I'd love to stay for another 42 but I don't think it's possible to run a county team."

O'Rourke's admission chimes with similar comments made by new Mayo manager Kevin McStay and All-Ireland winning Kerry boss Jack O'Connor.

"I would have stayed (at St Pat's) for a while more but I want to give this new job full attention," said O'Rourke. "If you are not going to do it right, don't bother doing it at all. I don't want it to appear as if I'm making a huge sacrifice, for me it's not a sacrifice at all. I don't like players or managers ever using the word sacrifice for football."

O'Rourke was speaking at the launch of the new Dioralyte Meath Regional Championship which will run in the coming weeks.

He also revealed that he wants former boss Sean Boylan to play an active role in the setup and to speak to and inspire the players.

O'Rourke said that he has finalised his backroom team and rubbished rumours linking ex-Kerry manager Donie Buckley and renowned coach Donie Buckley with the Royals.

"No truth whatsoever to that," said O'Rourke. "I asked Stephen Bray and Barry Callaghan. Those were the only two I asked to be involved and then I asked Paul Garrigan and Eugene Eivers. I never asked anybody else. I didn't want anybody else. I prefer to have Meath men and that's no offence or no insult to anybody outside. I always think that if you have your own, there's more of an emotional tie to having those involved."