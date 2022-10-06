Kennelly crosses Sydney to become Giants academy head coach

Kennelly crosses Sydney to become Giants academy head coach

GIANT AMBITION: Tadhg Kennelly has a new role. Pic: INPHO/Donall Farmer

Former Kerry star Tadhg Kennelly has crossed Sydney to become the new academy head coach of Aussie Rules side Greater Western Sydney Giants.

Kennelly is a beloved former Sydney Swan having played almost 200 games and won an AFL title with the longer-standing of the two Sydney AFL sides. He returned to the club after his retirement and worked on the Swans coaching staff from 2018 to 2020. Kennelly has also held posts with the AFL scouting global talent.

“It’s a big change obviously," Kennelly said in a video announcing his appointment with GWS. "The Swans was a big chapter of my life that I’m very proud of but it’s great to be back in football and it’s great to be in the orange colours for the first. I’m pretty excited about getting at it.”

For their part, the Giants are delighted to have brought the All-Ireland winner aboard. 

"We’re thrilled to appoint Tadhg to the role of head coach of our academy programs," Giants head of academies Jason Saddington said.

"With Cam Bernasconi departing to head up the AFLW program, a role opened up to work with some of the best young talent in our academy region and we identified Tadhg as the ideal candidate."

