Kennelly crosses Sydney to become Giants academy head coach

Former Kerry star Tadhg Kennelly has crossed Sydney to become the new academy head coach of Aussie Rules side Greater Western Sydney Giants.

Kennelly is a beloved former Sydney Swan having played almost 200 games and won an AFL title with the longer-standing of the two Sydney AFL sides. He returned to the club after his retirement and worked on the Swans coaching staff from 2018 to 2020. Kennelly has also held posts with the AFL scouting global talent.